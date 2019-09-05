In a non-conference tilt between the Waverly Tigers and Logan Elm Braves Thursday evening, a hat trick from Amelia Willis and a pair of goals from Loren Moran saw the Tigers improve their record to 5-1 with a 6-1 win over the visiting Braves.
Willis got the Tigers on the board with 26:10 to go in the first half off a Brooke Elliott assist to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Elliott then added a goal of her own with 19:57 in the half, as Kylie Smith picked up an assist, and the Tigers took a 2-0 lead. Less than four minutes later, Willis picked up her second goal of the night at the 16:22 mark of the half where the Tigers found themselves up 3-0.
Forty-one seconds into the second half, Loren Moran scored on a penalty kick giving the Tigers a four-goal lead. Logan Elm picked up its only goal of the game at the 32:10 mark in the second half to cut Waverly’s lead down to 4-1. Five minutes later Moran answered with her second goal of the night off of Kylie Smith’s second assist of the game, giving the Tigers a 5-1 lead. Willis completed the hat trick with a goal with 16:33 left to play giving the Tigers a 6-1 lead and their fifth win of the season.
“First of all, I want to compliment them (Logan Elm). They’re always a good team. They always come out, they always work hard, and they pressure. And for the first few minutes of the game, they gave us strong competition,” said Waverly coach Chris Murphy.
“What I was pleased with was the fact that our girls stayed disciplined in the game. We started moving the ball efficiently and effectively. We started making runs and finding our two-on-ones, and allowing us to isolate our two-on-ones with our runs. We were able to get through and started to score. Once we did that, we just amped up our defense a little bit, created more pressure on them, and we were just able to keep rolling along.”
It was a good performance from the trio of Willis, Moran and Smith in which Murphy was very pleased in the way they played.
“Those players are dynamic players for us; they work really really hard. Amelia is very creative in her play. She moves real well. She’s learning how to play a quicker two-touch, which is allowing her to free herself up off the ball to get the return. which gives her the ability to break into the space more.
“Loren Moran is always searching. She’s learning a new spot this year. Normally, she plays the central midfield, and we have her playing at a forward spot. The way she checks the ball, the way she anticipates it, and how well she anticipates is starting to free her up, so she can play those nice one-two combinations to get the ball back to put herself in. And in the break away with her, Loren got taken down in the box and with her composure after was able to finish with a penalty kick.
“Kylie Smith is doing a nice job of finding those people that are wide open into the space and feeding nice balls on the ground. For a while, she was crossing the air. Now we have her crossing the ground. Her passing is very accurate and allowing to finish strong, so it’s really good.”
Rounding out the statistics for the Tigers Brooke Elliott scored a goal and had an assist, and goalkeeper Anna Jordan had five saves.
Now the Tigers will prepare to face the Shermans as they take a trip to Unioto Saturday.
“Unioto is going to be a very physical, very aggressive, and a very tough match. They’ve gone to the districts every year. A few years ago, they got into the regionals, so they’re never a team you want to underestimate in any way. So were going to be working really hard tomorrow (Friday) on our strategy and how were going to go after them and our attack. We’ll see what the other outcome is on Saturday.”
