LATHAM — With three of the four Pike County schools in action in the renewed Pike County Softball Classic tournament, it was Waverly that came away with the championship on Saturday, April 8 at Western High School’s Rosemary Cool Memorial Field.
The tournament was organized by Western coach JJ Linkous and included Western, Piketon, Waverly and Northwest. According to Linkous, Eastern could not attend, but he is hopeful that all four of the Pike County teams will be able to participate next season and they can rotate the host site. Linkous was appreciative to all of the businesses and individuals who helped to sponsor the event, which allowed them to give trophies and all-tournament team plaques.
The following sections include summaries for each game.
Game 1- Western vs. Northwest
The opening game of the Pike County Classic Softball Tourney saw the Northwest Lady Mohawks dominate the hosting Western Lady Indians.
Western had difficulties slowing the offensive onslaught of the visiting Lady Mohawks. Northwest won 21-0 on 17 hits and four Western errors.
Western was limited to one hit. Third baseman Bailey Ison was 1-2 with a double. Neither Northwest pitcher surrendered a walk.
The result meant that Western would play in the consolation game, the third game of the day, and Northwest would advance to the championship, the fourth game, to wrap up the tournament.
Game 2 — Piketon vs. Waverly
The second game of the day featured the Waverly Lady Tigers and the Piketon Lady Redstreaks in a competitive battle that Waverly ultimately won 2-1.
Waverly took the lead by scoring both of its runs in the top of the third inning. Addi Hudnell and Jo Colley worked back-to-back walks. Kendalynn Ficken followed by delivering a hard ground ball for a base hit and advanced to second on a Piketon error, which also allowed Hudnell to score while Colley took third. After Faith Thornsberry grounded out to third base, Lexi Smith followed with a groundout to second that gave Colley time to score and increase the lead to 2-0.
Piketon broke through on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kyndall Carroll worked a one-out walk and took second on a wild pitch. Danika Ritchie followed with a base hit to right field, giving Carroll time to score and cut Waverly’s lead in half.
From that point forward, both teams continued to get runners to base, but no one else scored. The Lady Redstreaks attempted a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh inning when senior Natalie Cooper provided hope with a two-out triple to right field. Zoey Fuchs stepped to the plate next and connected on a shallow fly ball to right. Waverly’s Kendalynn Ficken ran in and made a diving catch to secure it, sealing the 2-1 victory for the Lady Tigers.
For Waverly from the plate, Lexi Smith was 2-4 from the plate with a double and an RBI. Aubrey Fraley was 1-2 with a double. Kendalynn Ficken was 1-3 with an RBI.
Machelle Stewart started in the circle and pitched 3.1 innings. She didn’t allow a hit, surrendered one unearned run, struck out four batters, walked three and hit one. Smith came on in relief, going 3.2 innings. She allowed four hits and no runs, while striking out five and walking just one.
For Piketon, Natalie Cooper was 1-3 with a triple. Danika Ritchie was 1-2 and had the lone RBI, to plate Kyndall Carroll after she drew a walk. Kaylee Maynard and Camryn Campbell both went 1-3.
Campell started in the circle and pitched seven innings in the loss. She gave up two runs on six hits, while striking out 11 and walking four.
Those results sent Piketon to the consolation to face Western, while Waverly took a break before taking on Northwest in the title game.
Game 3 — Consolation — Western vs. Piketon
The consolation game was the largest scoring of the day, as the two teams combined for 22 runs. Ultimately, Piketon took a 16-6 victory over Western in six innings.
Piketon scored two runs in the top of the first inning, and Western responded with one in the home half of the frame to make the score 2-1 at that point.
The Lady Redstreaks broke the game open in the top of the second inning, generating six runs to stake an 8-1 lead. They moved it to 9-1 with a run in the top of the third inning. Western negated that one run gain in the home half of the third, trimming it to 9-2.
Both teams produced two runs in the sixth inning, moving the score to 11-4 in favor of Piketon. Then Piketon slammed the door with five runs in the top of the sixth inning to increase the lead to 16-4. The Lady Indians attempted a rally, coming back with two runs in the home half, but the Lady Redstreaks quelled it, winning the game an inning early on the 10-run rule, 16-6.
Western senior Kenzi Ferneau led the way from the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs, two runs scored and one stolen base. Lauren Ware finished 3-4 with one RBI and a run scored. Finley May was 2-2 with a pair of RBIs. Faith Stone added one RBI. Aubrey Penwell went 1-4 and stole a base. Megan Whitley was 1-3 and scored half of Western’s runs.
From the circle, Whitley started and was charged with the loss. Ware finished the game in relief.
For Piketon, catcher Lacrissa Leeth had a four-hit day at the plate, generating one RBI, scoring three times and swiping one base. Natalie Cooper collected four RBIs on a 2-5 performance that included a triple and scored once. Zoey Fuchs hit a home run, ending her day 1-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Danika Ritchie also had a triple, finishing 1-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Kaylee Maynard went 1-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Klaira Napier and Elayna VanHoy each had an RBI.
Game 4 — Championship — Waverly vs. Northwest
When Waverly and Northwest met on March 29 during the first week of the season, the Lady Tigers suffered a 12-6 defeat on the road.
This time with the opportunity for a championship trophy in front of them, the Lady Tigers responded with a 3-1 triumph, their second victory of the day and third in a row.
“Northwest really hit us last time. Lexi (Smith) was fantastic. She was throwing her drop ball and using it very effectively today. She hasn’t done that up to this point,” Waverly coach Scott Hayes said. “I told both Lexi and Machelle (Stewart) that if they can get that third pitch going and keep hitters off-balance, we are going to be a lot better. Both of them had three pitches working today. In fact, Lexi had four, which is why she was able to stay seven innings and keep the pitch count down. We had great defensive plays.”
Gaining an early lead allowed the Lady Tigers to let their defense and pitching do the work. All three Waverly runs came in the bottom of the second inning.
Aubree Fraley got things started with a single to center field. Then Machelle Stewart generated a base hit to left field. Caris Risner added a bunt single to fill the base with no outs. Waverly’s next batter struck out, but then Kendalynn Ficken followed by working a walk to push Fraley home as the first run. The second out followed on a foul-tip strikeout, leaving the bases full with two outs. Freshman pitcher Lexi Smith delivered with a single to center field, plating Stewart and Ficken to make it 3-0. A pop-up ended the inning.
Defensively, Waverly managed to keep the Mohawks off the scoreboard until the top of the sixth inning. A leadoff infield single was followed by a one-out single to center field, which gave Northwest its lone run. For Waverly, Smith pitched out of the potential jam, recording back-to-back strikeouts.
Northwest’s final threat came on a one-out single in the top of the seventh inning. But the Lady Tigers didn’t allow the runner to move past first. Smith struck out the next batter. Then the final batter grounded out to Fraley at first, allowing Waverly to take the 3-1 win.
“Lexi (Smith) is unflappable. She just goes out there and does what we ask of her. We told them we can’t walk anybody. Anytime we put someone on (base) this week, they’ve been scoring on us. We said hit your spots, don’t walk anybody and let your defense play,” Hayes said. “We struggled early defensively in the year and I think our pitchers felt that they had to be perfect and they didn’t trust their defense. The last three days of this week, they are trusting their defense more and trusting each other more. Winning two games in this fashion is a big deal for us.”
From the plate for the Lady Tigers, Smith finished 2-3 with a pair of RBIs. Fraley, Stewart and Risner all went 1-3 and scored a run. Ficken had the other RBI.
Smith picked up the complete game pitching victory, giving up one run on five hits, while striking out eight and walking none.
For Northwest, pitcher Madison Puckett finished 2-3 with one RBI. She also went the distance in the circle, throwing six innings. She gave up three runs on six hits, while striking out seven and walking one.
Karleigh South was 1-2 with the lone run. Abby Throckmorton and Alyssa Ferguson both finished 1-3.
Waverly’s all-tournament team selections included Machelle Stewart, Kendalynn Ficken and Lexi Smith, who was the Most Valuable Player (MVP). The three of them talked about their day after the game.
“It means a lot because of our team,” Stewart said. “At the beginning of the season, we weren’t a team. Then in this (tournament), we played two full seven-inning games, and we played together as a team.
Smith described winning the championship as incredible.
“Faith (Thornsberry) kind of gave us a pep talk yesterday (Friday, April 7) and we all came together as a team,” Smith said. “That was important. She played a big role in that.”
“Faith (Thornsberry) didn’t make the all-tournament team,” Coach Hayes said. “I know she is disappointed with herself, because she measures her days by how she does at the plate. I told her she can affect the game in many ways. I thought she played a fantastic shortstop today. She is in command and made plays all over the place.”
When asked if she felt pressure as a freshman, Smith said she did not.
“I just went out, played the game, did what I had to do, and hit my spots,” she said.
Stewart added, “Our defense was way better than it has ever been this season.”
When asked about her diving catch against Piketon to end the game, Ficken said, “My heart was beating out of my chest. It was very nerve wracking, but I caught it,” she said.
The Lady Tigers had to overcome a challenging start to the softball season, going 1-5 to open the spring 2023 campaign, making the title very meaningful to all involved.
“We’re taking baby steps. Our defense performed under pressure, going seven innings and getting a 2-1 win and then going seven innings with a 3-1 win. I would have liked to execute a little better on offense than we did,” Hayes said.
“Jo Colley, a freshman, made a huge play in the Piketon game. She threw the tying run out of plate from left field (in the fifth inning) and she just started playing left field this week. She’s not even really an outfielder. She’s a catcher. Aubree Fraley snapped out of a hitting slump today. We have so many positives.”
According to Hayes, having a large crowd was nice for all teams involved.
“It is a long day but it is a fun event. The neighborhood rivalry part of it means so much. Some of the parents feel more pressure in these games because they know each other or work together. The kids are all friends so they want to beat each other, but when the game is over, it is all good with them. They love each other and don’t feel the pressure the adults do. It was a great day. We’re talking about doing it again next and rotating it. Hopefully Eastern will get in it.”
