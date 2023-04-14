LATHAM — With three of the four Pike County schools in action in the renewed Pike County Softball Classic tournament, it was Waverly that came away with the championship on Saturday, April 8 at Western High School’s Rosemary Cool Memorial Field.

The tournament was organized by Western coach JJ Linkous and included Western, Piketon, Waverly and Northwest. According to Linkous, Eastern could not attend, but he is hopeful that all four of the Pike County teams will be able to participate next season and they can rotate the host site. Linkous was appreciative to all of the businesses and individuals who helped to sponsor the event, which allowed them to give trophies and all-tournament team plaques.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments