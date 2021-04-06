When every opponent knows you are the top player on your basketball team, you attract plenty of attention from defenders.
Despite being constantly surrounded and endlessly hounded, Waverly junior guard Trey Robertson still managed to elevate his basketball play, making the leap to achieve Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association First Team All-Ohio honors in Division II, as announced Tuesday, April 6.
Robertson, a 5-foot, 11-inch guard, who was Third Team All-Ohio as a sophomore, made the climb to the top group with his First Team selection this year, capping his post-season awards with a flourish.
Fighting through triple-teams and driving around multiple defenders in the paint while getting bumped and shoved in nearly every game he played, Robertson averaged 25.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 3.2 steals per game. With those statistics, Robertson amassed one triple-double and five double-doubles. He shot 84 percent from the foul line this year, and has now scored more than 1,300 points in his high school career. Robertson scored his 1,000th point on January 19, 2021 at home in a game versus South Webster.
The Tigers won a sectional basketball title and finished as Division II district runners-up, falling in the district title game to the Warren Warriors. Waverly ended with an overall record of 20-4 and went 14-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play for second place.
Prior to being named First Team All-Ohio, Robertson was named Co-Player of the Year in the OPSWA All-Southeast District Division II selections, sharing the honor with Logan Elm’s Isaac Ward. Robertson and Ward shared the same Co-Player of the Year honor in the Division II Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association District 14 selections. Robertson and Ward were also named First Team for both organizations. However, Ward was a Second Team All-Ohio selection, while Robertson achieved First Team.
Robertson had Southern Ohio Conference Division II Player of the Year honors to himself, although teammate Mark Stulley took the nod for Defensive Player of the Year in the SOC II. Robertson was named First Team SOC II, while Stulley was Second Team SOC II.
Four other Pike County basketball players also found themselves on All-Ohio lists.
The Waverly Lady Tigers had two seniors, Zoiee Smith and Paige Carter, secure Honorable Mention in Division II.
Smith, a 5-7 senior point guard, averaged 13.0 ppg, 7.7 apg, 4.5 spg and 4.2 rpg. She scored her 1,000th career point in late December during the Pike County Holiday Classic at Eastern High School.
Carter, a 5-8 senior forward, averaged 11.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.0 spg. She scored her 1,000th career point in the sectional final game. That game was played on Friday, Feb. 19. The Lady Tigers defeated Jackson in that Division II sectional title bout, 53-38, to win the program’s first sectional crown in 21 years.
Waverly’s outgoing senior class also had the honor of being the only team to win the Pike County Holiday Classic title four years in a row. The Lady Tigers ended the season at 16-8 overall and 10-6 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
In Division III, Piketon senior Chris Chandler was named Special Mention All-Ohio, landing just below Third Team honors.
Chandler, a 6-4 senior forward, averaged 17.8 ppg and was ranked first individually in the Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) in the scoring category. He also pulled down 6.4 rpg (fifth in the SVC), provided 1.8 apg and 1.7 spg (eighth in the SVC), and recorded 0.8 bpg (second in SVC). Chandler finished second in the SVC in three-point field goals for a season with 49. Teammate and fellow senior Brody Fuller was first, hitting a school-record 57 three-pointers.
Eastern junior Abby Cochenour, a 5-7 guard, was also named Special Mention in Division IV.
Cochenour, like Trey Robertson, drew countless defenders as every team tried to stop her from scoring. Cochenour finished her junior season averaging 19.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.4 apg and 2.2 spg. She scored her 1,000th career point at Piketon on Dec. 19, 2020. Abby Cochenour has her eyes set on breaking her father’s career scoring record at Eastern as a senior, which will take her over 1,800 points.
