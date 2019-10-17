With a renewed focus for the post-season and a potential Division II sectional final volleyball rematch with 16th-ranked Gallia Academy ahead, the Waverly Lady Tigers took care of business Wednesday evening.
Starting post-season play at home, the Lady Tigers swept the visiting Jackson Ironladies 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-14) to advance. Gallia Academy defeated Athens 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-17) in its Wednesday night contest, setting up the re-match between the two teams. That sectional final will be played at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Gallia Academy.
Outside of a few hiccups here and there, the Lady Tigers played a very clean match against Jackson. It was a battle on the net between the two teams with the Ironladies having a tall lineup to contend with Waverly's strong attack.
"Everyone was on for the night. Jackson played very well. They stayed right there with us," said Waverly coach Nancy Terry. "Those games in the first meeting (with Jackson) were close too. (Waverly won 3-0 by scores of 25-22, 25-20, 26-24). We tried to prepare to hit over and through their tall blockers. We didn't make a lot of mistakes tonight. We didn't have a lot of hitting or serving errors."
To open the first set, Waverly senior Hailie Silcott served up the first two points, using a kill from Sarah Thompson and a block from her younger sister Annie to open a 2-0 advantage. Jackson came surging back with a 7-2 run to take a three-point advantage at 7-4. The Lady Tigers began chipping away at the lead when Carli Knight won a point at the net to break through and begin a 7-1 run. Mattie Elliott added a block and served up five straight to put Waverly ahead 12-8.
The Ironladies were able to fight back within one twice, cutting Waverly's leads to 13-12 and 15-14. Then Thompson helped the Lady Tigers move ahead again, smashing a kill before serving two more points with one being an ace, to make the lead 18-14. Jackson was able to get within two for a final time before Knight recorded a kill to give the serve to Kelli Stewart. Then Stewart served the final five points needed for the Waverly win, 25-17.
Waverly started strong in the second set, winning four straight points with kills from Thompson and Annie Silcott. But that was the longest Waverly run until the end. The two teams began a sequence of trading points and leads. The Lady Tigers stayed in front up to 7-5 when Jackson made a three-point run. Carli Knight provided a kill to bring the teams to an 8-8 tie. Then Mattie Elliott served an ace, putting Waverly ahead by one. They pushed their lead to 11-9 before the Ironladies came back with another run of four points, taking a 13-11 advantage.
Jackson stayed in front up to 21-16 when the Lady Tigers took the serve back and Carli Knight delivered a short run with Sarah Thompson and Annie Silcott providing plays at the net. At that point, the Lady Tigers had moved within one, 21-20. The teams moved it up to a 22-21 Jackson lead before Annie Silcott had the kill to tie it. Then Sarah Thompson delivered the block to provide the lead on Hailie Silcott's serve, 23-22. Jackson tied the contest by taking the next point and then made it set point, 24-23, on a service point from Halle Hughes. The Lady Tigers needed a point, and Carli Knight provided it, knotting the contest at 24-24 with another kill. Then Thompson served the final two points, using a net play from Mattie Elliott and a final kill from Knight to complete the 26-24 win.
In the third set, Waverly started with a 2-0 lead after Hailie Silcott served a pair of points. Jackson broke through for a point before the Lady Tigers responded with a run of four more. Three of those four points came on Sarah Thompson's serve with a block from Mattie Elliott and a save from Carli Knight helping move the run to 6-1.
Facing elimination, the Ironladies worked to chip back into contention, getting within one at 9-8. Then Thompson provided a kill to give the serve to Knight. She put together a seven-point run. During that stretch, Annie Silcott had three kills and Thompson provided two kills. Knight helped her own cause with a dig and a kill from the back row. The other point was won on a play from Elliott. Waverly was ahead 17-8.
At that point, the Lady Tigers had their advantage and they didn't allow Jackson to pull much closer. Pushing up to a 23-11 lead, Annie Silcott, Hailie Silcott, Knight and Thompson all had kills for Waverly. Jackson attempted to make one final push, rattling off three points before Elliott recorded a kill to get the Lady Tigers within one of taking the match, 24-14. Then Annie Silcott served up the final point with Knight delivering the final kill to make it 25-14.
Statistically, Carli Knight led the team with 13 kills and 28 digs. Thompson recorded 10 kills, 2 blocks and had 2 ace serves. Annie Silcott provided 9 kills and 8 digs. Mattie Elliott recorded 3 kills and 2 blocks. Kelli Stewart had 2 kills, 9 digs and an ace.
Knight often gets up in the air and delivers some of the hardest kills for Waverly. Thompson was starting to do the same, getting up high and sending them down where no one could return it.
"It is just amazing how much Sarah Thompson has improved. She's getting the height on it (her kills), and it is amazing. She's hitting the 10-foot line on kills in practice," said Terry. "From last year to this year, her growth (in the game of volleyball) was amazing. But her growth from the beginning to now is incredible."
Of course, for the Lady Tigers to record all of those kills, there has to be a set. Nearly all of those come from senior Hailie Silcott, who handed out 31 assists, while adding 19 digs, 4 kills and 2 aces.
"Hailie makes everything go and is the heart of our team. She is calm and steady. She probably has 1,700 assists for her career now," said Terry. "Everyone played their top game tonight."
Junior libero Avery Davis had 5 digs, playing an all-strong game in place of senior Audrey Barnett, who is sidelined with a concussion.
"Avery got to play libero and did an excellent job. She was amazing tonight," said Terry. "Avery has worked very hard to try to get that spot. She definitely earned it tonight."
Waverly improved to 20-3 overall with the win and will head to Gallia Academy Saturday for a 4 p.m. showdown with the 21-2 Lady Blue Angels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.