It had been a while since the Western Indians tasted victory. But they were able to start the new year off right with a 71-66 road win at Green Friday night.
Western had a balanced scoring effort in the victory, putting four players in double figures. Senior Maveric Ferneau led the Indians with 18 points, followd by Broc Jordan with 12, Noah Whitt with 11 and Coleman Gibson with 10.
Green took the initial lead in the game, moving ahead 19-11 in the opening quarter. Western was spread the scoring between Jordan, Gibson, Colton Montgomery and Shelden Richardson.
In the second quarter, Ferneau was able to heat up from the outside, connecting on two triples and another bucket to account for eight of Western’s 15 points during that quarter. Gibson, Whitt and Jordan contributed to the attack, putting Western up 26-24 at the half.
The scoring increased for both teams in the third and fourth quarters. The third quarter was ultimately the difference for Western. The Indians outscored the Bobcats 23-20 to go up 49-44. Both teams put up 22 points in the fourth quarter, as Western held for the 71-66 win.
The Indians improve to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. They were set to head to Manchester on Saturday. They will be on the road again Tuesday when they travel to Sciotoville East.
WHS - 11 15 23 22 - 71
GHS - 19 5 20 22 - 66
WESTERN (71) — Coleman Gibson 1 1 5-6 10, Kolten Miller 2 0 4-6 8, Maveric Ferneau 4 3 1-2 18, Colton Montgomery 1 2 0-0 8, Shelden Richardson 2 0 0-0 4, Austin Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Whitt 4 0 3-4 11, Broc Jordan 4 0 4-7 12, TOTALS 18 6 17-25 71.
GREEN (66) — Alec Smith 1 1 2-3 7, Levi Singleton 0 5 0-0 15, Levi Sampson 2 3 1-3 14, Gage Sampson 8 0 2-4 18, Ethan Huffman 4 0 0-3 8, Trevor Darnell 1 0 0-0 2, Caden Brammer 0 0 2-2 2, TOTALS 16 9 7-15 66.
