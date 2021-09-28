Girls golf is on the rise in Southeastern Ohio as more high school players have taken up the game.
That is evident locally in Pike County with all four public schools having players compete in their respective Division II sectional tournaments on Monday, Sept. 27.
Piketon sophomore golfer Maggie Armstrong made history for the school’s young golf program by becoming the first girl golfer from PHS to qualify for district competition. She was the only Pike County girl golfer to do so this year.
Piketon and Eastern played in the Division II sectional tournament held at Franklin Valley Golf Club, Jackson. Piketon was one golfer short of being able to generate a team score.
Maggie Armstrong finished in a tie for 11th place, shooting a 99 (46, 53) in the 18-hole competition. That made her the fourth individual to qualify out of five available spots.
The other four individuals include Vinton County junior Jayla Booth at 94 (45, 49), Peebles senior Carrington McGlothin at 95 (46, 49), South Point sophomore Sidnea Belville at 98 (48, 50) and South Webster sophomore Ava Messer at 101 (52, 55).
Piketon sophomore Brynna Spencer tied for 17th overall at 107 (52, 55), while freshman Renee Hill finished 35th at 122 (60, 62).
Eastern had three golfers finish the 18-hole competition. Sophomore Lacy Bevins led the way by carding 138 (60, 78), followed by senior Jewelyn Wells at 170 (78, 92) and sophomore Emmy Canaday at 172 (84, 88).
The teams that qualified for district competition from the Franklin Valley sectional included Gallia Academy, which took the title with a team score of 373, followed by Waterford (419), Wellston (442), Federal Hocking (449), and Portsmouth West (463).
Waverly and Western competed in the Division II sectional tournament held at Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course. Waverly finished 12th out of 16 scoring teams, while Western had two golfers compete at individuals.
Waverly finished the day with a team score of 508, led by junior Ryane Bond at 105 (50, 55), which placed her in a tie for 25th overall as an individual. Next was junior Aiden Peoples at 132 (69, 63), senior Reese Nichols at 135 (63, 72), senior Drea Tannehill at 136 (68, 66) and freshman Saylor Crace at 168 (93, 75).
For Western, junior Rylee Coy and sophomore Scotlyn Jordan tied at 155 (79, 76) with matching scores.
The teams that qualified for district competition from the Jaycees sectional included Sheridan which took the sectional title with a team score of 340, followed by Westfall (347), Circleville (394), Fairfield Union (416) and Manchester (461).
Individual qualifiers from the Jaycees sectional included Crooksville junior Riley McKenzie at 77 (35, 42), Paint Valley senior Emma Winland at 88 (42, 46), Adena sophomore Sydney Ater at 87 (41, 46), Zane Trace senior Lauren Betz at 98 (50, 48), and Unioto freshman Olivia Howard (52, 51) and Zane Trace Natalie Shope (51, 52), who tied for the final spot at 103.
The top five teams and top five individuals not on a qualifying team from each sectional tournament have the opportunity to advance to Division II district play. That means 10 total teams and 10 individuals will play in the district tournament, which is set for Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Pickaway Country Club, near Circleville. Piketon’s Maggie Armstrong will be among those competitors.
The district championship team and the top individual, who is not on that qualifying team, will advance to the Division II girls state tournament, which is scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16 at the OSU Gray Course in Columbus.
