Waverly Head Baseball Coach Jeff Noble, staff and former players are very excited to announce the 14th annual Waverly Baseball Alumni game. The game will be held at the “TIGERTOWN” Waverly High School Baseball Field to recognize the 2016 regional team and as always the 1954 state champions! Please join us on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at the Waverly High School Baseball Field.
The program has some exciting things to announce. TIGERTOWN received the D2 “Field of the Year”! Much thanks goes to head grounds supervisor Bob Owens, coaching staff and players! The Crows Nest and the music has brought an MLB feel to Tigers baseball. Plans are in the works for an indoor Tigers Hitting Facility for the baseball and softball teams! The concession stand has been upgraded thanks to the Boosters club. A stadium seat season ticket opportunity in the works. Bring the whole family and join us for lunch and a lot of fun.
The schedule is as follows:
- 12 to 1 p.m - BP in the new cage and registration
- 1 to 2 p.m. - Lunch and recognize the 2016 Team & the 1954 State Champs
- 2 to 4 p.m. - Game/Stories/Fun
There are various sponsorship levels, ranging from $50 to $1,000, which will help the Waverly baseball program that include hats, shirts, jackets, autographed bats and/or balls and banners for names or businesses. They include:
- $20 - For 2014-2019 grads to play, luncheon, hat
- $50 Bunt single Sponsor - Play, luncheon for whole family, white Tigers hat
- $100 Triple Sponsor - name or business on banner, white Tigers hat
- $200 Home Run Sponsor - name or business on banner, long sleeve Tigers shirt
- $500 Grand Slam - name or business on banner, jacket, 2 Tiger hats, autographed team ball
- $ 1,000 Hall of Fame - name or business on banner, 2 jackets, 4 Tiger hats, autographed team bat
The Grand Slam and HOF sponors will be asked to throw out a ceremonial first pitch in the 2020 season. Information for banners must be received by Oct. 13.
If an individual cannot attend, but would like a Tiger hat, it can be shipped to an address for $30.
Sponsorship and donations may be given to Jeff Noble @ Waverly High School, 1 Tiger Drive, Waverly, Ohio 45690, or may be paid at the field. Please make checks payable to Waverly Baseball. For more information call Jeff Davis at 740-708-7941. The cost includes: getting to play, sponsor level merchandise, and food for your entire family!
