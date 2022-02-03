The post-season paths are set for the Southeast District varsity girls basketball teams with sectional play scheduled to tip off in just over a week's time. 

The top seeded teams for the Southeast District included Sheridan (15-3) in Division II, Wheelersburg (16-0) in Division III, and Trimble (14-1) in Division IV.

Of the four Pike County varsity girls basketball teams, Waverly received the highest seed, securing seventh in the 17 team bracket. The seventh-seeded Lady Tigers (12-4) will entertain the 10th-seeded Chillicothe Cavaliers (8-8) at home on Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in a sectional final clash. The winner of that game will advance to the district tournament at Southeastern High School on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. The district final for that bracket is set for Friday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m., also at Southeastern.

In Division III, the 23rd-seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks (7-12) will travel to 10th-seeded Rock Hill (15-3) for a sectional semifinal contest on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. The winner will head to the sectional final round on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. The Division III district tournament will be played at Waverly High School with the semifinal scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. and the final slated for Friday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m.

In Division IV, the ninth-seeded Western Lady Indians (9-6) will travel to face eighth-seeded Symmes Valley (11-8) on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. in a sectional final matchup. The winner of that game will advance to district tournament play at Piketon High School. The district semifinal contest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m., and the district final is set for Friday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Also in Division IV, the 14th-seeded Eastern Lady Eagles (3-15) will begin sectional play at home and will take on 19th-seeded Manchester (1-17) on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to play at third-seeded Notre Dame (11-3) against the hosting Lady Titans on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. The district semifinal is slated for Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8:30 p.m. at Piketon High School, and the district final is Friday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m.

The brackets for all three divisions are available for viewing in the online version of this story. 

