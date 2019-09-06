With the third Scioto Valley Conference golf match completed Thursday evening, the Unioto Shermans and Piketon Redstreaks continued their battle for the top spot.
Unioto ultimately took the win with a team score of 167, followed by Piketon at 175. Those results put the Shermans back in the lead in the league standings with 23 points, one point ahead of the Redstreaks who now have 22.
Behind Unioto and Piketon, Southeastern took third with a team score of 188, followed by Zane Trace (190), Westfall (195), Paint Valley (219) and Adena (219).
Piketon’s Denzel Endicott and Unioto’s Ty Schobelock won co-medalist honors, as each shot a 38. For PHS, Logan Cummins followed with a 40 to place third overall, Owen Armstrong added a 45, Christian Horn shot 53, Chance Skaggs added a 53, and Jesse Barlow carded 59.
Prior to the official match Thursday, five of the SVC teams played a practice round at Valley Vista on Wednesday evening. Piketon had the top team score with a 186, edging Zane Trace by three strokes at 189. Paint Valley and Adena both finished at 216, but Paint Valley won on a fifth score tie-breaker. Huntington also participated but did not have enough players for a team score. The medalist was Nate Roy of Zane Trace, who shot 41.
After a recent rainout created a shift in the SVC golf schedule, the fourth match of the season will be played at Piketon’s home course at Big Beaver Creek on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The fifth match will be played at Huntington’s home course of Dogwood Hills on Thursday, Sept. 12.
