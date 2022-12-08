Three of the four Pike County varsity boys basketball teams — Piketon, Western and Waverly — were in action Tuesday evening on their home courts. Piketon was the only one to net a victory.
For more information on each game, see the following sections. Box scores are listed at the end of the story.
Waverly vs.
Wheelersburg
It isn’t always the size of the tiger, but rather the fight in the tiger.
For the Waverly Tigers in their home opener Tuesday evening, they put up a good fight before ultimately falling to the visiting Wheelersburg Pirates by a score of 51-38.
“I’m proud of the fight. I thought our kids competed, and that is a thing that we preach. Whether we are up 20 or down 20, that has to remain the same,” Waverly coach Evan Callihan said. “That has to got to be our constant. I told them we are not going to have any excuses. We are a young team but I’m not going to say that all year long. We try not to mention that.”
To start the game, the two teams traded possessions with Wheelersburg claiming a 5-4 advantage after the first two minutes of play. The Pirates seized a double digit lead in the next two minutes, scoring on an 11-0 tear to go up 16-4. Waverly point guard Caden Nibert blocked a shot and later scored to break the drought for the Tigers. They found themselves behind 21-10 after one quarter of play.
The two teams played evenly scoring-wise in the second quarter as each put up 12 points. Nibert scored six of Waverly’s 12, followed by Jake Schrader with five. Mason Kelly added a point from the line. At the break, Wheelersburg led 33-22.
It was more of the same in the third quarter as the teams played nearly evenly. Waverly got buckets in the paint from Schrader and Ryan Haynes, cutting the lead to nine early, 35-26. Wheelersburg followed with five unanswered to move it to 40-26. Nibert finished the scoring in the quarter with three free throws. Heading to the fourth quarter, Wheelersburg was up 41-29.
The Tigers kept the Pirates from scoring for the first 4:30 of the fourth quarter. However, Waverly had limited opportunities to score. Nibert managed to get to the basket for a layup. A couple of possessions later, he used a kick-out assist from Cade Carroll to swish a three-pointer. That cut the Wheelersburg lead to seven, 41-34.
Wheelersburg’s drought ended when Connor Estep got to the foul line for a pair of shots to make it 43-34. The score stood there for the next two minutes. Over that stretch, the Tigers went 0-for-4 from the floor and 0-for-4 from the line. As the game moved to the final minute, Wheelersburg outscored Waverly 8-4, including a 6-for-6 performance on the line to seal the 51-38 win.
“With this game, I will give credit to Wheelersburg. We had 18 turnovers. They did a good job switching up their defenses. Honestly, we had a hard time recognizing that, and it led to some turnovers. They jumped on us quickly in the first quarter. I felt like we were fighting back right from the get-go,” Callihan said.
“When we got it to 41-34, we had it stuck there for a while. We had chances offensively to come down and get that to a one or two possession game. We didn’t really convert on those chances. I’m proud of our kids. We will continue to fight and get better. One of our goals is to be the most improved team in the Southeast District tournament when that time rolls around.”
Unofficially, Waverly shot 9-for-24 from two-point range and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Wheelersburg went 14-for-32 from two-point range and 4-of-22 from three-point land. The Tigers went 14-of-24 from the line, while the Pirates were 11-for-20.
“We have to find some more scoring. We have to get better shooting from the outside. We can’t be one dimensional. We preach defense. But if we can’t put the ball in the basket against the other team, we are not going to win. We’re working on it,” Callihan said.
“I take a lot of blame for the free throws. We shoot them in practice, but not enough. We’ve been working on so much other stuff, that is one thing I’ve neglected a little bit. We have to shoot more in practice.”
For Wheelersburg, Nolan Wright led with 14 points, followed by Estep with 11 and Jackson Schwamburger with eight points.
For the Tigers, Nibert led all scorers with 23 points, followed by Schrader with nine points and Haynes with five points.
“This is such a coachable group. I never walk into practice worried about telling them anything. They are going to shake their heads and say, ‘Yes, coach,’ and go into it,” Callihan said. “We will get better. We have to keep working. That starts with me. I have to get our guys in better positions offensively. It is a work in progress. We will get there eventually.”
Piketon vs.
Southeastern
As the only Pike County varsity basketball team to net a win Tuesday evening, the Piketon Redstreaks overcame a slow start to defeat the visiting Southeastern Panthers 58-42.
The Redstreaks actually trailed 10-8 after the opening quarter. Senior Jayden Thacker scored four of Piketon’s eight points, while Gabe Lamerson and Declan Davis each added a basket.
The second quarter was an entirely different story, as the Redstreaks outscored the visiting Panthers 17-2. For PHS, Davis connected on a pair of three pointers, Brent McGuire added a bucket and a three, Lamerson had two more baskets, and Garrett Legg generated one basket. At the break, Piketon led 25-12.
Coming out of the break, the Redstreaks continued their scoring pace, putting up 18 points in the third quarter. McGuire led the charge with seven points. Weston Bloss and Wayde Fout each hit a three-pointer, while Cohner Daniels and Legg each had a basket. Defensively, Piketon continued its pressure, limiting Southeastern to eight. By the end of the frame, Piketon led 43-20.
In the final quarter, freshman Bo Henry generated seven points to lead the Streaks, followed by Davis with four points, while Legg and McGuire added two points each. That finished the scoring in the 58-42 win.
Individually, McGuire led the Redstreaks with 15 points, followed by Davis with 12 points. For Southeastern, RJ Cartwright was the only player to reach double figures.
The Redstreaks are scheduled to travel to Adena Saturday evening for another Scioto Valley Conference battle. The freshman game is scheduled for 4:45 p.m., followed by junior varsity and then varsity.
Western
vs. Green
Playing their first Southern Ohio Conference Division I game of the year, the Western Indians suffered a 58-54 defeat Tuesday night at the hands of the visiting Green Bobcats. It was Western’s first loss on its home court in more than a year.
The game was close from start to finish. The first quarter saw the Indians take a 14-13 lead with scoring from Logan Lightle, Drew Haggy, Kameron Janes and Colt Henderson.
Green followed with a 20-point second quarter, while limiting Western to 12 points. Lightle led Western with four points, followed by Haggy, Janes, Chase Carter and Zach Teed with one bucket each. At the half, the Bobcats led 33-26.
Western fought back ahead in the third quarter by outscoring Green 19-8. Janes led the way by producing seven of those points. Henderson, Lightle, Carter and Daniel Rodriguez all contributed to the scoring. The Indians led 45-41.
Green took the lead and sealed the win by outscoring Western 17-9 in the final quarter. Both teams scored the majority of their points from the line. Western connected on 7-of-11 free throws. The Bobcats were led by their leading scorer Levi Sampson, who had 13 of his team’s 17 to complete the 58-54 win.
In the loss, Western was led by Janes with 19 points, followed by Lightle with 12 points and Haggy with eight points. Sampson finished with a game-high 27 points, followed by Abe McBee with 18 points.
Western drops to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. The Indians traveled to Ironton St. Joseph Friday night for another league game. Then they return home for a “Super Saturday” matchup with Peebles. The boys junior varsity game is listed for a 4 p.m. start, followed by the girls varsity at 6 p.m. and then the boys varsity at around 7:30 p.m.
BOX SCORES:
Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022
Waverly vs. Wheelersburg
Whe. HS — 21 12 8 10 — 51
Wav. HS — 10 12 4 9 — 38
WAVERLY (38) — Mason Kelly 0 0 1-2 1, Jamison Morton 0 0 0-0 0, Cade Carroll 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Nibert 4 1 12-14 23, Will Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Ryan Haynes 2 0 1-7 5, Jake Schrader 3 1 0-1 9
WHEELERSBURG (51) — Braylon Rucker 0 0 2-4 2, Connor Estep 1 0 4-7 6, Xander Mowery 0 0 0-0 0, Nolan Wright 2 4 1-2 17, Luke Swords 0 0 0-0 0, Jackson Schwamburger 3 0 2-2 8, Caleb Arthur 5 0 1-1 11, Kaden Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Zavier Stanley 1 0 1-4 3, TOTALS 14 4 11-20 51.
Piketon vs. Southeastern
SEHS — 10 2 8 22 — 42
PHS — 8 17 18 15 — 58
SOUTHEASTERN (42) — Lane Williams 0 1 0-0 3, Connor Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Caleb Adkins 0 2 0-0 6, Carter Fisher 0 0 0-2 0, RJ Cartwright 6 0 2-2 14, Dylan Gowan 0 0 0-0 0, Wesley Collins 0 0 0-1 0, Joey Pfieffer 2 0 1-1 5, Gage Cheadle 1 1 2-2 7, Ryan Peters 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 11 5 5-8 42.
PIKETON (58) — Weston Bloss 0 1 0-0 3, Brent McGuire 3 2 3-4 15, Garrett Legg 2 0 2-4 6, Declan Davis 2 2 2-4 12, Gabe Lamerson 3 0 0-0 6, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, Jayden Thacker 2 0 0-0 4, Cohner Daniels 1 0 0-2 2, Grayson Roberts 0 0 0-0 0, Wayde Fout 0 1 0-0 3, Luke Gullion 0 0 0-0 0, Bo Henry 2 1 0-0 7, TOTALS 15 7 7-14 58.
Western vs. Green
GHS — 13 20 8 17 — 58
WHS — 14 12 19 9 — 54
GREEN (38) — Levi Blevins 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Sampson 11 0 5-6 27, Jon Knapp 3 0 2-2 8, Abe McBee 7 0 4-8 18, Levi Waddell 0 0 0-0 0, Gabe McBee 2 0 1-2 5, TOTALs 23 0 12-18 58.
WESTERN (54) — Logan Lightle 2 2 2-4 12, Drew Haggy 2 1 1-2 8, Kameron Janes 4 1 8-10 19, Colt Henderson 3 0 0-0 6, Chase Carter 1 1 0-0 5, Zach Teed 1 0 0-0 2, Daniel Rodriguez 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 14 5 11-16 54.
