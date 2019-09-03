Wrapping up the final day of August with another strong performance, the Waverly Tigers brought home fifth place from the Circleville Kiwanis Invitational on Saturday.
The high school boys competition was won by Cedarville with 86 points, followed by the runner-up Northwest Mohawks at 106. Chillicothe was third (127), followed by Bloom-Carroll (135) and Waverly (138). The remaining teams, in order, included Fisher Catholic (143), Fairfield Union (153), Sheridan (173), Watterson (236), Logan Elm (272), Westfall (338), Berne Union (350), Circleville (384), Liberty Union (418), River Valley (432), Amanda-Clearcreek (477), Washington (487), Zane Trace (515), Madison Christian (559), Ready (571) and Eastern (606). Minford, Piketon, Grove City Christian and Granville Christian Academy did not have enough runners for a team.
A total of 236 runners competed in the race. Sheridan junior William Wilke won in a time of 16:08.9, followed by the runner-up, Cedarville junior Ethan Wallis, in 16:12.3.
Senior Aidan Judd led the charge for the Tigers, finishing ninth overall in 16:53.4. Freshman Mitch Green was next, crossing the line 16th in 17:29.3. Then senior Philip Evory came in 26th in a time of 17:48.8. The next three Tigers were close together, as senior Spencer Fraley was 46th (18:28.5), junior Calob Ramirez was 47th (18:32.4) and sophomore Jack Monroe was 53rd (18:48). Junior A.J. Sibole completed the top seven by coming across the line 91st (20:10.3). Rounding out the results for the Tigers were freshmen Alex Stoller (212th, 25:58.7) and Grant Noel (216th, 26:35.6).
In the high school girls competition, the Waverly Lady Tigers claimed ninth place with 288 points. A total of 202 runners competed.
Fairfield Union won the team title with 58 points, followed by runner-up Watterson (75). The remaining team placements were Liberty Union (128), Bloom-Carroll (153), Sheridan (164), Cedarville (174), Washington (247), Fisher Catholic (273), Waverly (288), River Valley (299), Logan Elm (311), Zane Trace (311), Westfall (312), Berne Union (326), Madison Christian (351), Circleville (396), Amanda-Clearcreek (396), Ready (415) and Grove City Christian (566). Eastern, Minford, Piketon, Northwest and Granville Christian Academy did not have enough runners for team scores.
Individually for Waverly, sophomore Olivia Cisco led the way in her return from injury, claiming 19th in 21:52.3. Senior Sarah Crabtree followed in 29th at 22:63.5. Freshman Julia Clark brought home 89th in 25:45.9, followed by sophomore Aiyana Tolliver in 103rd at 26:16.6. Wrapping up the placements were freshman Hannah Swinning (139th, 28:11.2), freshman Olivia Russell (140th, 28:15.6) and sophomore Jenna Thompson (152nd, 29:00.4).
The overall race winner was Fairfield Union junior Madison Eyman in 19:12.6. She was followed by Eastern sophomore Abby Cochenour in 19:34.2.
In the junior high boys competition, Waverly was 13th as a team with 296 points. Sheridan took the team title with 23 points, followed by runner-up Circleville with 111 points.
Minford seventh grader Myles Montgomery won the race in 11:05.6, followed by the runner-up, eighth grader Charles Putnam of Portsmouth, who finished in 11:11.3.
Leading the way for Waverly’s all-seventh-grade group was Lane Bear, who was 35th in 13:08.7. He was followed by Carson Moore in 46th (13:29.5). Sam Walsh was 54th in 14:13.9, followed by Eli Hobbs (134th, 17:24) and Xavery Attencio (151st, 20:45.7).
The Lady Tigers had two individual runners compete, including seventh-graders Carly Dixon (81st, 19:55.8) and Caitlyn Dyke (83rd, 20:17.1). The overall race winner was Westfall eighth-grader Caitlyn Shipley (13:10.6), followed by runner-up Jenna Stewart (13:18.3), an eighth-grader from Sheridan.
Waverly will be back in action at the Northwest Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m.
