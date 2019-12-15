The annual Waverly High School Sports Hall of Fame induction is scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
The individual inductees for this year include Mark King, Verlin “Cookie” Kritzwiser, Mike Oyer, Lisa Shoemaker and Paul Skinner.
The 1989 Waverly High School football team will also be inducted as a group. Those members include Jason Anglemeyer, Aaron Barch, Brandon Barley, Ellis Brewster, Jason Brown, Frank Bucy, Bret Collins, Chris Crabtree, Larry Eblin, Brock Elliott, Mike French, Matt Gecowets, Jason Hammond, D.J. Harris, Greg Harris, Mike Heibel, Jason Ingham, Tom Johnson, Mike McBrayer, Tim McElroy, Jared McKinney, Mark Mista, Donnie Osborne, Jon Reed, Bub Reisinger, D.R. Robinson, Aaron Schmitt, T.J. Seeley, Mark Smith, Matt Snodgrass, Billy Sowers, Chris Stevens, Bob Tolliver (deceased), Scott Tomlison, Jason Wallette, Ron Ward, Byron Wickham, Cris Yeager, Chris Young, and Matt Young.
Two community awards will be presented to the families of the late John “Doc” Allen and the late Karl Schmitt.
The public is invited to attend the Waverly High School Sports Hall of Fame luncheon and induction on Friday afternoon, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Waverly High School cafeteria (new school campus). Those who are interested in this event are asked to call Jodi Harmon at (740) 947-4770 by Dec. 20 to make reservations for a ticket. The ticket costs $15 and covers a buffet style meal catered by Lloyd Harmon. The menu includes grilled chicken, sliced roast beef, mashed potatos, vegetable, rolls, iced tea and lemonade, and a dessert.
From 5:30 to 7 p.m. that evening, the public is also invited to a meet-and-greet with the inductees and their families in the Waverly High School Field House at Raidiger Field. Light refreshments will be served, and memorabilia will be on display. At the same time, the Waverly Holiday Classic opening game will be played between Western High School and Alexander High School in the downtown gymnasium.
At the conclusion of that game around 7:30 p.m., the inductions of the 2019 Waverly High School Sports Hall of Fame will be officially inducted on the basketball court and their awards will be presented. At the conclusion of that ceremony, Waverly will play Piketon in the second game of the Holiday Classic at approximately 8 p.m.
