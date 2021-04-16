For a young team learning to compete in all of the events that track and field has to offer, the Waverly Lady Tigers pulled off a victory in front of the home crowd Tuesday evening at the Raidiger Invitational.
Waverly amassed 125 points, beating runner-up Unioto by 20 points. Third place went to Northwest (86), followed by Zane Trace (75) in fourth, Huntington (42) in fifth, Southeastern (36) in sixth, and Piketon (27) in seventh.
On the boys side, Northwest won at 138.5, while Unioto finished as the runner-up team with 99 points. Waverly claimed third at 93, followed by Zane Trace in fourth (56), Huntington in fifth (43.5), and Piketon and Southeastern in a tie for sixth (33). More details about the Waverly boys will run in a separate story.
Specifically for the Lady Tigers, they had double placements in all of the field events, except the long jump. Sophomore Cicily Josey won the discus with a distance of 109-feet, 3 1/2-inches, besting her seeded distance of 98-2 by more than 10 feet. Freshman teammate Hannah Matney was third at 89-9. Josey landed fourth in the shot put with a distance of 28-8, while Matney recorded seventh at 25-4.
In the long jump, Carli Knight leaped for third at 14-8 3/4, while teammate Jenna Thompson landed in fourth at 14-4. Hannah Swinning provided points in the high jump, clearing 4-4 to tie for fourth with Piketon’s Maggie Armstrong.
Knight, one of the few seniors on the team, also provided placements in dashes. She won the 100-meter dash in 13.24 seconds. Teammate Morgan Crabtree joined her, placing fifth in 14.08. Delaney Tackett won the 400-meter dash, finishing in 1:04.39. Teammate Jenna Thompson was fourth at 1:10.26. Knight and Tackett teamed up in the 200-meter dash with Knight winning (27.35) and Tackett securing third (29.19).
Olivia Cisco won the 1,600-meter run, winning in 5:38.46, by shaving more than 15 seconds off her seeded time. Cisco later finished second in a battle to the finish line in the 3,200-meter run. Zane Trace freshman Marie Souther won it in 12:18.9, while Cisco was right on her heels in 12:19.24.
Delani Teeters recorded fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 19.77. Emma Davis was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles in 58.88.
Waverly’s 3,200-meter relay team began the running portion of the meet by taking third. The group of Olivia Cisco, Julia Clark, Olivia Russell and Delaney Tackett combined to finish in 10:54.
The 800-meter relay crew of Emma Davis, Loren Moran, Hannah Swinning and Jenna Thompson finished second in 1:58.54.
The 400-meter team of Maddi Adams, Morgan Crabtree, Loren Moran and Carli Knight ended as runners-up in their race at 53.78 seconds.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Morgan Crabtree, Loren Moran, Delani Teeters and Delaney Tackett completed the placements by wrapping up third in 4:37.67.
Prior to the home meet on Tuesday, the Lady Tigers had a busy and successful stretch of meets.
In Southeastern’s R.L. Davisson Invitational, which is one of the biggest meets Waverly has during the season, the Lady Tigers finished seventh out of 16 teams.
Top finishers at Southeastern on April 8 included: the 4x800-meter team of Olivia Cooper, Olivia Russell, Julia Clark and Olivia Cisco in third; Carli Knight — third in the 100-meter dash; Olivia Cisco — third in the 1,600-meter run; 4x100-meter team of Maddi Adams, Morgan Crabtree, Loren Moran and Carli Knight in fourth; Delaney Tackett — third in the 400-meter dash; Olivia Cisco sixth in the 800-meter run; and Carli Knight — sixth in the 200-meter dash.
Getting right back to work, the Lady Tigers went to Fairfield Union for an invitational on Saturday, April 10. There they ended fourth overall.
Individual field events were strong, which saw Hannah Swinning win the high jump with a best jump of 5-feet event, while Cicily Josey won the discus with a toss of 90-feet, 3-inches.
Other placers included: the 4x800-meter relay team of Olivia Cooper, Olivia Russell, Julia Clark and Olivia Cisco in third; Delani Teeters (fifth) and Abby Junk (seventh) in 100-meter hurdles; Hannah Swinning — seventh in the 100-meter dash; the 4x200-meter relay team of Morgan Crabtree, Maddi Adams, Jenna Thompson and Carli Knight in second; Julia Clark — seventh in the 1,600-meter run; the 4x100-meter relay team of Delani Teeters, Morgan Crabtree, Jenna Thompson, and Carli Knight in second; Olivia Cisco — sixth in the 3200 meter run; the 4x400-meter relay team of Delani Teeters, Abby Junk, Hannah Swinning and Olivia Russell in fourth; and Cicily Josey (fourth) and Hannah Matney (seventh).
After competing in Paint Valley’s Andy Haines Invitational on Thursday, Lady Tigers will be back in action Tuesday at the Amanda-Clearcreek Invitational.
