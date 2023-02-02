The Waverly indoor track team continued their indoor season at Capital University on Sunday, Jan. 23. It was a large meet, the midpoint of the season, when everybody starts worrying about qualifying for the state meet. Competition increases, as they are vying for those top 24 spots. The majority of the team was in attendance, Alex Boles (taking care of the tweaked hamstring) and Nico Feijoo (sick), were the only two out. The day started with the 4x800-meter relay, which saw Waverly entered in both boys and girls for the first time.
The girls got their season underway with the 4x800m relay team of Quinn Shaffer, Olivia Russell, Hadley Cisco, and Mallory Roberts. They finished fourth out of five with a time of 11:55.91. It was great to see them on the track, and that time put them 28th in the rankings, which was not a bad spot to start out in!
The boys team of Mitch Green, Hudson Cook, Jeremiah Miller, and Max Monroe ran for the first time as well, running a 10:20.41 finishing fourth of four, but 44th in the rankings.
Blake Osborne continues to drop his time in the 60-meter hurdles. He ran a personal best (PB) 10.1 seconds to finish 12th of 21, but due to the increase in competition, his overall ranking dropped to 53rd.
Then came a bunch of 60m dash prelims, 75 girls competed and 88 boys, and numerous heats slowed the meet down. Blayse Jones got his indoor season started off, coming out of the blocks in competition for the first time. He ran 8.13 seconds in the 60-meter dash, good for 64th of 88. Much later, he came back with a stronger 200-meter dash, finishing 35th of 62 with a 26.63. It was great to see a new face, gaining experience, and hearing him say, “I believe I can do better.” With that attitude, I think he will. His times put him 366th in the 60m, and 239th in the 200m. We are anxious to see his progress.
Alex Stoller ran the 200m as well. He ran a real strong race out in lane 6, one he claims not to like. He won his heat out there, and his PB of 24.29 landed him third out of 62, a great placement not running head to head. Plus, it moved him up to 58th in the state rankings. He keeps getting stronger and stronger!
Jeremiah Miller doubled for his first time. He ran the 400-meter dash in 68.16, which landed him 55th of 57, which I found out after the race he is having some foot issues. We look to get them straightened up. He now sits 302nd in the state rankings.
Max Monroe doubled as well in the 1600m, running a 5:27.18, good for 31st out of 42. He was not satisfied with his results. I’m hoping he learned a lot about racing today. He dropped to 199th in the state rankings.
Mitch Green was the final one to double up, and to me, he saved his best for last, he ran the 800m, his 2:10.95 was .1 off his best, but strategically his best race of the year. He appeared to run his strongest as well, pulling in the win to take first out of 30. He did drop to 39th in the state rankings though. But I’m hoping he keeps the competitive drive alive for the rest of the season.
The majority of the team will return to OSU on Feb. 4 to compete. We’ll look to the girls to improve on their next outing, plus the boys to continue to improve as they progress. Mitch, and hopefully Alex Boles, will travel to Louisville, Ky. for a big meet on a banked track, for the distance runs, a new experience for Mitch.
