The Waverly indoor track team continued their indoor season at Capital University on Sunday, Jan. 23. It was a large meet, the midpoint of the season, when everybody starts worrying about qualifying for the state meet. Competition increases, as they are vying for those top 24 spots. The majority of the team was in attendance, Alex Boles (taking care of the tweaked hamstring) and Nico Feijoo (sick), were the only two out. The day started with the 4x800-meter relay, which saw Waverly entered in both boys and girls for the first time.

The girls got their season underway with the 4x800m relay team of Quinn Shaffer, Olivia Russell, Hadley Cisco, and Mallory Roberts. They finished fourth out of five with a time of 11:55.91. It was great to see them on the track, and that time put them 28th in the rankings, which was not a bad spot to start out in!


