Continuing their winning ways, the Waverly Tigers have picked up three wins in three days on three different southern Ohio golf courses this past week.
On Tuesday evening, Sept. 3, the Tigers went to the Elks Country Club with other Southern Ohio Conference teams.
Waverly won the nine-hole match with a team score of 176, followed by West (182), Minford (192) and Northwest (240). Oak Hill and Valley did not have enough competitors available for a team score.
Oak Hill's Cameron Maple took medalist honors by carding a 37.
Senior Conner Heffner led the Tigers with a 41, followed by Cole Robertson (44), Michael Goodman (45), Ben Flanders (46) and Tanner Smallwood (49).
The Tigers traveled to Ross County Wednesday evening, taking on the Chillicothe Cavaliers at the Chillicothe Country Club. There the Tigers edged the hosting Cavs 185-198.
Waverly's Conner Heffner was the medalist with a 36. Cole Robertson and Ben Flanders each shot 49, while Michael Goodman added a 52, and Brady Welsh shot 60.
Chillicothe's individual results included: Haller (43), Kobel (45), Bolen (53), Lemaster (57), Corcoran (59) and Smith (62).
Teams from the SOC met again Thursday evening at Waverly's home course of Dogwood Hills.
There, Heffner finished as a co-medalist, carding a 38 to tie West's Roark.
Waverly won the match with a team score of 171, followed by West (180), Minford (201) and Northwest (219).
For Waverly behind Heffner's 38, Ben Flanders followed with 43, Cole Robertson and Michael Goodman each carded 45, Tanner Smallwood shot 50, and Ian Simonton rounded out the scoring with a 58.
Due to the low number of schools fielding complete teams in the Southern Ohio Conference this year, the league title and awards will be decided in a one-day 18-hole match at the Elks Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 17, starting at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.