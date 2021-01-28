From one night to another, you never know which Lady Tigers will produce stellar performances to lead their team to victory.
In Wednesday night’s 59-38 road triumph at Valley, the Lady Tigers were led statistically by senior Carli Knight, sophomore Kelli Stewart and junior Sarah Thompson.
Knight finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 steals, while adding five assists and a pair of rebounds. Stewart had a double-double as well with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Thompson finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
The Lady Indians actually claimed the lead by outscoring Waverly 15-12 in the opening quarter. Knight scored five points with a bucket and an old-fashioned three-point play. Zoiee Smith connected on a triple, while Thompson and Stewart each had a basket.
Waverly quickly turned it around in the second quarter, using contributions from five different players to outscore Valley 18-5. Stewart led the way with five points, having a pair of buckets and a foul shot. Thompson and Knight added two baskets each as well. Delaney Tackett connected on a three-pointer, while Smith provided a bucket. By halftime, the Lady Tigers led 30-20.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Tigers built their advantage, outscoring Valley 10-3. Paige Carter provided a bucket and a pair of foul shouts, while Stewart, Knight and Michaela Rhoads each had a basket. By the end of the quarter, Waverly was up 40-23.
Waverly finished the 59-38 win with seven different players scoring to put up a game high 19 points in the final quarter. Thompson added two final buckets to lead the charge. Tackett connected on another three-pointer, while Stewart and Carter each contributed three points on a bucket and a foul shot. Knight, Ava Little and Abbie Marshall each had one basket.
Waverly had plenty of statistical contributions behind the night’s leaders — Knight, Stewart and Thompson. Paige Carter added seven points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Zoiee Smith added five points, seven assists and five steals. Michaela Rhoads had a bucket and three steals. Delaney Tackett scored six, Ava Little and Abbie Marshall each had two, and Morgan Crabtree gave out an assist.
Valley was led by Madison Montgomery with 13 points. She was followed by Lexie Morron with nine points and Haley Whitt with seven points.
The win was Waverly’s fourth in a row. The Lady Tigers improved to 13-3 overall and 8-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
WHS — 12 18 10 19 — 59
VHS — 15 5 3 15 — 38
WAVERLY (59) — Kelli Stewart 5 0 2-6 12, Carli Knight 6 0 1-1 13, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Michaela Rhoads 1 0 0-0 2, Abbie Marshall 1 0 0-0 2, Delaney Tackett 0 2 0-0 6, Zoiee Smith 1 1 0-0 5, Olivia Cooper 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Thompson 5 0 0-0 10, Paige Carter 2 0 3-3 7, TOTALS 22 3 6-10 59.
VALLEY (38) — Natalie Buckle 0 0 0-0 0, Lucie Ashkettle 1 0 0-0 2, Caitlin Kennard 0 2 0-0 6, Emilee Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, McKenna Dunham 0 0 0-0 0, Haley Whitt 3 0 1-2 7, Lexie Morron 1 2 1-1 9, Addalyn Conaway 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Easter 0 0 0-0 0, Bella Fultz 0 0 0-0 0, Rylee Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Montgomery 6 0 1-4 13, TOTALS 11 4 4-9 38.
