Waverly Wrestling - Mikey Davis

Waverly senior Mikey Davis wrestles with an opponent in tri-match action on Saturday. Davis won two matches by pin and accounted for 24 points for the Tigers.

 Submitted photo

The Tiger wrestlers traveled to Jackson on Saturday for a tri-meet with Jackson and Circleville. While the team was on the losing end for both contests, the Tigers had a good showing to open the season. Senior Mikey Davis finished 2 and 1 on the day winning two matches by pin and scored 24 total points. CJ Tolliver, Davey Adkins, and Brock Mitchell all won two matches by pin. Our next contest will be at Warren next Saturday.

