High school cheerleading has come to an end for Waverly senior Abbie Meadows, but she now has the opportunity to take her skills to the next level.
Meadows will be headed to Ashland University to cheer for the purple and gold Eagles on the gridiron this fall. She will receive some scholarship money for cheerleading and will also receive money for academics.
“I heard about Ashland through an email. I decided it wouldn’t hurt to go check it out. I went there for a visit in June for the first time, and I really enjoyed the campus. It was beautiful,” said Meadows, who plans to get a degree in teaching with a focus in early childhood education and possibly a minor in special education.
“I went there initially for the academics. I contacted their cheer team toward the end of basketball season. They asked me to send videos of me stunting, tumbling and jumping, so I sent those videos. I also had to send a coach evaluation. (Adviser) Amy (Bonifield) did that and did a great job. After she sent the evaluation in, they said they would like for me to cheer on their football sideline.”
The first game of the season is scheduled for Sept. 3, 2020, at Indianapolis. The Eagles are an NCAA Division II team that plays in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (GLIAC). Meadows is not planning on cheering for the Ashland University basketball team.
“I plan on working while I’m in college, so I think doing football and basketball both would be too much,” said Meadows. “Their football team is pretty good. They are Division II. I’m super excited.”
Meadows said the only cheerleading expense she will have is paying $200 for a cheer camp in July. Everything else will be paid.
“I have to go for uniform try-ons in April. Our stunting camp is in July. Their stunts are Level 2 or a little higher, and I know how to do most of those. So I don’t have to relearn everything,” said Meadows.
“I was part of a competition team when I was younger. My coach (from the competition team), Tiffany Gowen, taught me everything I know. I have to be able to lift, so I have to go to the gym quite a bit and keep up with my shape. If I don’t, I would be in bad shape by the end of a season.”
From a leadership standpoint, Meadows was one of the captains for the squad, sharing those duties with fellow senior Kate Stulley.
“Abbie is 100 percent dedicated to this program. She is so eager to work with the small girls at camp. Abbie broke the mold of junior varsity versus varsity. She was so welcoming with the freshmen and treated everybody equally,” said Waverly Cheerleading Adviser Amy Bonifield.
“Abbie is a great role model. But what she really brings to our program is a great attitude and dedication. She came to me with a great skill set already. I didn’t teach her to flip. Tiffany Gowen taught her that through Cheer Galaxy.”
Meadows now has more time in front of her to utilize those skills at the next level when she will be cheering along the football sidelines during Ashland Eagles games. The college is located in the city of Ashland in north-central Ohio.
