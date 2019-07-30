Heckie Thompson’s oldest daughter, Ruth Teeters, is writing a book called, “A Man Named Coach”. The book is about her dad and his brothers, as well as the way her father Heckie “not only coached boys how to play skilled basketball, he taught the boys skills for life.”

Teeters encourages former players, fans, students, teachers and friends to contact her and set up an interview. She is available by phone at (740) 708-4882 or by email at Ruth.teeters@gmail.com.

