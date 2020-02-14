Coaches often talk about wanting their teams to peak at tournament time. The Piketon Redstreaks appear to be heading that direction.
Back-to-back wins were the order of the week for the Redstreaks, as they traveled to McClain on Tuesday and came away with a 46-40 triumph over the hosting Tigers. Then on Friday night, the Redstreaks used a hot start to cruise to a 56-27 win over the visiting Huntington Huntsmen.
At McClain, Piketon surged out to an 11-3 lead after one quarter of play, pushing it up to 22-12 by halftime. McClain worked to stay within striking distance, whittling the Redstreak advantage down to seven by the end of the third quarter, 29-22.
In the fourth quarter, the Redstreaks made their foul shots to preserve the lead, connecting on 8-of-10. Brody Fuller led the way, hitting 3-of-4 while adding a three-pointer to account for six of Piketon’s 17 points. Shane Leedy, Levi Gullion, Chris Chandler and Tyree Harris all contributed baskets and/or free throws as the Redstreaks took the 46-40 win.
Fuller led the Redstreaks in the scoring column with 12 points, followed by Chandler with 10 points and Harris with eight. McClain had two players score 30 of the 40 points. Bryson Badgley led with 17, followed by Preston Saunders with 13.
Returning to Scioto Valley Conference play on Friday night, the Redstreaks honored their seniors, Tyree Harris and Logan Nichols, with a 56-27 victory.
The Redstreaks got off to a very fast start. After Nichols scored the first bucket of the game, Chris Chandler followed with a pair of three-point shots, cashing in on an assist from Nichols to make the lead 8-0. The Huntsmen burned a timeout and then used another one after Brody Fuller came up with a steal on a Piketon trap to make the lead 10-0.
Chandler’s teammates recognized that he had the hot hand, and they were sure to get the ball to him. After the Huntsmen produced their first bucket of the game with 4:51 left in the quarter, Fuller scored again for the Redstreaks to make the lead 12-2. The rest of the baskets belonged to Chandler. Levi Gullion fired a pass to Nichols who flipped it to Chandler for a wide-open three-pointer to make the lead 15-12. Kydan Potts delivered the next assist for Chandler to score. Then the final pass came from Sawyer Pendleton to set him up for another three-ball. By the end of the quarter, Piketon led 20-4 with Chandler having 14 of those points.
With the momentum in their favor, the Redstreaks continued to work in the second quarter. Nichols was able to add to his senior night total, scoring six of his 10 during that stretch, while Tyree Harris took advantage of an open three-point opportunity. Potts also hit a three-pointer for the Streaks, and Chandler added to his total with a pair of buckets in the final minutes of the half. At the break, Piketon was up 36-12.
Nichols and Harris each had the opportunity to score in the third quarter, as did Gullion and Chandler. Then Tra Swayne hit the final three-pointer of the night, making the lead 50-21 going to the fourth.
In the final quarter, Potts had a pair of buckets, while Owen Armstrong added another. Nichols and Harris came back into the game briefly before Coach Kyle Miller took them out, allowing them to be applauded by the fans for one final time on their home court. The Redstreaks ran out the clock in the final three minutes, taking the 56-27 win.
For Piketon, Chandler led the way with 20 points, followed by Nichols with 10 points and Harris with seven points. The Redstreaks handed out 15 assists as a team.
Initially, Nichols wasn’t expected to be on the basketball roster this year after suffering an ACL injury in summer football training. But he decided he wasn’t done and worked to get back to the team.
“I’ve been back for a month. I came back six and a half months after surgery,” said Nichols. “It has been tough, but it was worth it. I had to get back. It feels great to be back. I’m so thankful.”
Harris initially had the role of being the lone senior.
“It is always great to have another teammate next to you,” said Harris. “I’m glad Logan came back.”
Tyree Harris and Logan Nichols both talked about their final home game and what their season has meant to them.
Nichols talked about the strong start the Redstreaks had, saying, “It was feeling good. We listened to what Coach Miller was saying by getting out in transition and getting easy buckets first. I want to give big props to our teammates for getting us open looks (for all of the assists). It has been great to have Redstreak nation in the stands here supporting us.”
The memories of the win will stay with the seniors forever.
“It was a great game to end on and I hope we can keep it rolling in the tournament,” said Harris. “Coach Miller does a great job doing scouts for us. We know what they (the opposing teams) are going to do and what their plays are. We are always prepared.”
With the win, the Redstreaks improved to 11-10 overall and 7-6 in the SVC. The Redsteaks will play at Paint Valley Saturday evening in a makeup game before heading to Waverly High School to face West Union on Monday night at 6:15 p.m. in a sectional semifinal matchup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.