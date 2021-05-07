The Waverly Lady Tigers softball team knocked off the Northwest Lady Mohawks, 10-6 in an SOC II battle Wednesday afternoon in Waverly.
The win lifts the Lady Tigers’ record to 12-6 on the season. Waverly stepped out of conference play this weekend by playing (Portsmouth) Notre Dame on Friday and Unioto on Saturday. The Tigers will kick off sectional tournament play on Monday against Logan Elm and have Senior Night activities Thursday, preceding the Lady Tigers’ game with South Webster.
Camryn Campbell picked up the win, in the circle, for Waverly. Campbell pitched five plus innings, allowing six runs on seven hits, walking a pair and striking out four. Katrina Entler pitched the final two innings to notch the save. Lexi Throckmorton was tagged with the loss for Northwest.
Northwest’s first batter reached base and scored the maiden run of the contest. Hailey Hawes singled, advanced on an error and a sacrifice and scored on a wild pitch.
Waverly’s offense answered in the bottom of the first inning. Zoiee Smith reached on a bunt hit to lead off the game. Smith then swiped second and third base. Faith Thornsberry was hit by a pitch and Suzzy Wall’s groundout plated Smith, tying the game at one. Amelia Willis singled in Thornsberry and later scored herself after the Northwest second basemen made an errant throw to first base on ball off the bat of Maddie Collett.
Northwest fought back and tied the game at three in the second frame. Lauren Redoutey and Brooke Hawes both scored. Redoutey singled and later scored on a passed ball, and Hawes doubled on scored on an error.
After trading scoreless third at-bats, the Tigers grabbed the lead back on a solo home run by Abbie Marshall. The Lady Tigers added to their lead in the fourth frame with a pair of runs. Smith reached via a base on balls, she again stole second base, advanced to third on a Thornsberry single, and scored on Wall groundout. Thornsberry scored on a RBI single by Willis.
The Lady Mohawks countered with a run in the fifth inning, and Waverly added two more in the home half on the inning, with Macey Gecowets and Smith scoring, and Smith on Thornsberry picking up a ribbie each.
The Lady Mohawks final bid at a comeback came in the sixth inning with Redoutey and Brooke Hawes scoring, and Lydia Emmons tallying a RBI.
For Waverly, in the sixth inning, Marshall drove in Wall and Willis to make the final margin, 10-6
Marshall was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and two runs scored. Smith scored three runs and drove in another. Thornsberry scored twice with a RBI, and Wall scored twice with a pair of ribbies.
