Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.
Waverly High School athletics are known throughout Ohio. Possibly most notable has been its success in track and field, and in that sport possibly the most respected aspect has been its success in the shot put and discus.
And at the foundation of all of that success you can find one man, Bill Maloy.
As a volunteer coach with the Waverly track program for almost 30 years, Maloy coached six different athletes who placed in the state track meet, with three of them capturing state track titles.
“When you look at the results, you see how valuable he was to the track program,” recalled Willie Hobbs, one of the many head track coaches Maloy coached under. “He established a tradition of throwing excellence that certainly helped to make our teams great.”
“I loved working with the kids, they did everything I would ask,” said Maloy, a 1973 graduate of Waverly High School. “I really liked seeing them succeed and I learned a lot over the years.”
Maloy was an accomplished athlete himself. He was first team all-Southeastern Ohio Athletic League in football as a senior, second team all-SEOAL as a senior and third team all-SEOAL as a junior in basketball.
In track, he was second in the league as a senior in both the shot put and discus while finishing fifth in the shot put as a junior.
He capped off his senior season with a third place finish in the district meet.
Then came his reign of greatness as a coach.
First there was Brenda Reed Walls, who graduated in 1983 and placed in all four of her state meets in seven different events, four times in the shot put and three in the discus. Then there was John Dyke, who finished fifth in the discus in both his junior and senior years in 1986 and 1987.
Jenni Wessel followed that with back-to-back state titles in the shot put in 1989 and 1990, her junior and senior seasons. Nick Daniels was runner-up in the discus in 1997.
Then, in 2004, Geoff Grimes rode his success in the shot put all the way to the state title.
Dylan Dyke, John’s son and the “best thrower” Maloy said he coached, completed the run emphatically placing in all four state track meets he participated in, capping it off with state track meet titles in 2012 and 2013.
“Bill was one of those coaches who could convince boys and girls to do things they didn’t know if they could do,” stated John Dyke. “He was truly a motivator.”
“It is unbelievable to have someone of that quality who volunteered for so many years,” praised current Waverly Athletic Director Bo Arnett. “He had a great relationship and a way of teaching the kids that helped them to correct their mistakes and get better.”
