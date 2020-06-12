DAY;DATE;OPPONENT;TIME;LOCATION

Wed.;June 10;McArthur Post 303;6:00;Home

Fri.;June 12;Lancaster Post 11;5:30 (DH);Beavers Field

Mon.;June 15;Ashland Post 76;6:00;Central Park

Tue.;June 16;Lancaster Post 11;6:00;Home

Fri-Sun.;June 19-21;Hillsboro Wood Bat;TBD;Shaffer Park

Tue.;June 23;Chillicothe Post 757;6:00;Home

Wed.;June 24;Portsmouth Post 23;6:00;Home

Fri-Sun.;June 26-28;Jadwin Tournament;TBD;Chillicothe

Tue.;June 30;Lancaster Post 11;6:00;Home

Wed.;July 1;Marietta Post 64;6:00;Home

Fri-Sun.;July 3-5;Ashland July 4 Tourney;TBD;Ashland (KY)

Tue.;July 7;Ashland Post 76;6:00;Home

Wed.;July 8;Portsmouth Post 23;6:00;Branch Rickey

Sat.;July 11;Hillsboro Post 129;11:00 (DH);Home Veterans Appreciation

Mon.;Jul 13;McArthur Post 303;6:00;Home

Tue.;July 14;Marietta Post 64;6:00;Away (possible college)

Wed.;July 15;Chillicothe Post 757;6:00;Mary Lou Patton

Sun.-Tue.;July 19-21;Regional Tournament;TBD;TBD

