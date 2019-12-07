COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cincinnati Wyoming senior quarterback Evan Prater was named Ohio Mr. Football Wednesday and the Division I All-Ohio team was announced.

The honors were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. On Sunday, the Division VI and VII All-Ohio teams were announced. The Division IV and V teams were announced Monday, while the Division II and III teams were announced Tuesday. More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association can be found at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA

2019 DIVISION I OPSWA ALL-OHIO FOOTBALL TEAMS

Offensive players of the year: Ian Kipp, Mentor; JuTahn McClain, Fairfield

Defensive players of the year: Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood St. Edward; Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati Colerain

Coaches of the year: Bryan Schoonover, Groveport Madison; Steve Trivisonno, Mentor

First Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Demeatric Crenshaw, Pickerington Central, 6-2, 215, sr.; Ian Kipp, Mentor, 6-2, 205, jr.; Matthew Luebbe, Cincinnati Elder, 5-11, 185, sr.

Backs: Jared Banks, Toledo Whitmer, 5-11, 200, sr.; Lameir Garrett, Canton McKinley, 6-0, 200, sr.; Ethan Adkins, Massillon Jackson, 6-1, 200, sr.; JuTahn McClain, Fairfield, 5-10, 180, sr.; Joe Formani, Lakewood St. Edward, 5-11, 205, sr.; Brian Trobel, Mentor, 5-9, 175, sr.

Receivers: Chris Scott, Pickerington North, 6-2, 178, sr.; Jake Ryan, Massillon Jackson, 6-3, 195, sr.; Nic Kilbride, Perrysburg, 6-3, 195, sr.; Luke Floriea, Mentor, 5-10, 175, sr.; Larry Stephens, Springfield, 6-1, 195, sr.; Joe Royer, Cincinnati Elder, 6-5, 225, sr.

Line: Te-Rah Edwards, Groveport Madison, 6-3, 295, sr.; Jared Bycznski, Berea-Midpark, 6-4, 305, sr.; Brian Kilbane Jr., Lakewood St. Edward, 6-4, 275, sr.; Paris Johnson Jr., Cincinnati Princeton, 6-7, 290, sr.; Austin Collins, Perrysburg, 6-3, 275, sr.; Jakob James, Cincinnati Elder, 6-5, 285, sr.

Kicker: Declan Mangan, St. Ignatius, 5-11, 165, jr.

First Team Defense

Line: Jack Sawyer, Pickerington North, 6-5, 225, jr.; Jasiyah Robinson, Groveport Madison, 6-4, 225, sr.; Kaden Tong, Powell Olentangy Liberty, 6-1, 230, sr.; Noah Nunn, Medina, 6-4, 230, sr.; Romelle Grier, Toledo Whitmer, 6-3, 275, sr.; Jeff Pietrowski, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-3, 235, sr.; Darrion Henry, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-4, 270, sr.; Luke Mattia, Hamilton, 6-4, 220, sr.

Linebackers: Zach Hill, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, 6-2, 218, sr.; Ty Hamilton, Pickerington Central, 6-4, 250, sr.; Kameron Vargas, Toledo Whitmer, 6-1, 210, jr.; Joseph Saipaia, Canton McKinley, 6-1 225, sr.; R.J. Howard, Solon, 5-9, 205, sr.; Trey Baker, Kettering Fairmont, 6-0, 215, sr.; Connor Jones, Hilliard Darby, 6-2, 225, jr.

Backs: Deshawn Pace, Cincinnati Colerain, 6-2, 210, sr.; Logan Nash, Lakewood St. Edward, 5-11, 185, sr.; Marco Toth, Mentor, 5-8, 160, sr.

Punter: Dakota Cochran, Shaker Heights, 6-2, 205, sr.

Second Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Drew Sims, Perrysburg, 5-11, 180, sr.; Matthew Rueve, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-4, 190, sr.

Backs: Jaabir Mujihad, Euclid, 6-1, 210, sr.; Garret Clark, Strongsville, 5-11, 190, sr.; Reed Hall, New Albany, 5-10, 165, sr.; Jeff Tolliver, Springfield, 5-11, 197, sr.

Receivers: Montorie Foster, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-2, 165, sr.; Jake Nanosky, Medina, 6-6, 200, sr.; Shon Strickland, Reynoldsburg, 6-3, 205, sr.; Grant McCurry, Solon, 5-11, 170, sr.; Liam Clifford, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-2, 190, jr.

Line: Nick Sands, Hilliard Davidson, 6-2, 220, sr.; DJ Owens, Canton McKinley, 6-2, 220, sr.; Joe Ackerman, Massillon Jackson, 6-4, 215, sr.; Hunter Colao, Mentor, 6-0, 260, jr.; Tate Parker, Toledo Whitmer. 6-5, 275, sr.; Luke Kandra, Cincinnati Elder, 6-5, 305, sr.

Kicker: Casey Magyar, Dublin Coffman, 5-10, 165, jr.

Second Team Defense

Line: Justin Wodtly, Cleveland Heights, 6-3, 272, sr.; Andrew Keating, Strongsville, 6-3, 215, sr.; Avery Dunn, Shaker Heights, 6-5, 215, sr.; Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati Colerain, 6-2, 300, jr.

Linebackers: Cameron Junior, Middletown, 6-1, 205, jr.; Jackson Paglio, Mentor, 6-0, 200, sr.; Dominic Nardone, Dublin Jerome, 6-0, 201, sr.; Victor Shott, Massillon Jackson, 5-10, 190, sr.; Aidan Hubbard, Cleveland St. Ignatius, 6-4, 218, sr.; Ben Doehr, Elyria, 6-0, 225, sr.

Backs: Tim Keseday, Springboro, 5-11, 185, sr.; Reece Dunham, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, 6-0, 157, sr.; Tyson Durant, Canton McKinley, 5-11, 175, sr.; Jiovanny Holmes, Cleveland Heights, 6-2, 190, sr.; Cameron Smith, Euclid, 6-2, 180, jr.; Tyshawn Lighty, Lorain, 5-10, 180, sr.

Punters: Austin Snyder, Groveport Madison, 5-7, 150, sr.; Matthew Dapore, Springboro, 5-11, 170, jr.

Third Team Offense

Quarterbacks: Riley Keller, Whitmer, 6-2, 210, sr.; Keaton Kesling, Clayton Northmont, 6-0, 175, sr.; Spencer Hawkins, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, 6-3, 205, sr.; Judah Holtzclaw, Westerville Central, 6-6, 225, jr.

Backs: Bryon Threats, Dublin Coffman, 5-10, 190, jr.; Travis Whittaker, Gahanna Lincoln, 5-9, 189, sr.; Jeff Tolliver, Springfield, 5-11, 197, sr.

Receivers: Marshall Lang, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-4, 225, sr.; Lorenzo Styles, Pickerington Central, 6-2, 185, jr.

Line: Mao Glynn, Cincinnati Walnut Hills, 6-3, 289, jr.; Sean McRae, Upper Arlington, 6-6, 290, sr.; Joe Huber, Dublin Jerome, 6-5, 235, sr.; Jalen Bowens, Reynoldsburg, 6-2, 260, sr.; Jacob Curl, Hilliard Bradley, 6-0, 240, sr.; Chris Hatcher, Mentor, 6-0, 270, sr.; Ronan Chambers, Lakewood St. Edward, 6-5, 270, sr.

Kicker: Kevin Thibodeaux, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 5-9, 195, sr.

Third Team Defense

Line: Ian Johnson, Marysville, 6-0, 210, sr.; Garrett Baker, Kettering Fairmont, 6-3, 215, sr.; LJ France, Fairfield, 6-1, 270, sr.

Linebackers: Daved Jones, West Chester Lakota West, 6-2, 212, sr.; Xzerius Stinnett, Springfield, 5-8, 190, sr.; Ben Cox, Olentangy Liberty, 5-11, 195, sr.; Dom Marasco, Pickerington Central, 5-9, 200, sr.; Zeke Healy, Westerville Central, 5-10, 200, jr.; Kyle Scherette, Brunswick, 6-0, 200, jr.

Backs: Rickey Hyatt, jr., Westerville Central, 6-1, 185, sr.; Brian Pinkney, Canton McKinley, 6-0, 190, jr.; James Covington, Toledo Whitmer, 6-0, 165, sr.; Tucker Hundley, Cincinnati St. Xavier, 6-0, 185, sr.; Delian Bradley, Springfield, 5-11, 180, so.; Colton Sandhas, Cincinnati Elder, 6-0, 190, sr.

Punter: Justin Hagler, Brunswick, 6-2, 175, sr.

SPECIAL MENTION:

Quarterbacks: Owen Bainbridge, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-4, 180, so.; Elijah Wesley, Canton McKinley, 6-2, 180, jr.

Backs: Nick Mosley, Pickerington Central, 5-11, 205, jr.; David Afari, West Chester Lakota West, 5-10, 202, sr.; Caleb Gerken, Perrysburg, 5-11, 200, sr.; Marlin Scott, Toledo Bowsher, 5-9, 163, sr.

Receivers: Will Jackson-Linkhart, Centerville, 6-5, 190, jr.; Jazz Keys, Clayton Northmont, 5-9, 165, sr.; Luke Hensley, Medina, 6-2, 195, jr.; Dalen Stovall, Stow-Munroe Falls, 6-4, 185, jr.; Tevin Gregory, Toledo Bowsher, 6-1, 210, sr.; Ben Ireland, Findlay, 5-11, 163, so.

Offensive Line: Ace Ehrenschwender, Cincinnati Colerain, 6-0, 280, sr; Jacob Padilla, Huber Heights Wayne, 6-1, 285, sr.; Carlos Elias, Massillon Jackson, 5-11, 245, sr.; A.J. Coltz, Medina, 6-2, 235, sr.; Cade Zimmerly, Perrysburg, 6-2, 245, jr.; Hunter Huffman, Toledo Whitmer, 5-11, 220, sr.

Kickers: Ryan Miller, Medina, 5-10, 155, jr.; Ethan Mullins, Perrysburg, 5-7, 140; Jr.; Austin Gibbons, Toledo Whitmer, 6-0, 165, jr.

Defensive Line: Te’Vion Gilbreath, Springfield, 5-11, 208, sr.; Adam Hundemer, Liberty Twp. Lakota East, 6-3, 245, sr.; Tomas Rimac, Brunswick, 6-6, 270, jr.; Rayshawn Galloway, Toledo Bowsher, 6-2, 195, jr.; Hammond Russell, Dublin Coffman, 6-4, 242, jr.; Jaheim Thomas, Cincinnati Princeton, 6-4, 224, sr.

Linebackers: Curtis Young, Lancaster, 6-2, 210, sr.; Jack Dennis, Massillon Jackson, 6-1, 185, sr.; Carlos Negrin, Toledo Whitmer, 6-0, 200, sr.; Jack Higgins, Perrysburg, 6-3, 215, jr.; Aidan Eubanks, Findlay, 5-11, 218, sr.

Defensive Backs: Shea Keethler, Upper Arlington, 5-10, 172, jr.; Sheron Phipps, Thomas Worthington, 5-8, 165, jr.; Scott Sonnanstine, Dublin Jerome, 6-0, 183, sr.; Rod Moore, Clayton Northmont, 6-1, 185, jr.; Phil Thomas, Fairfield, 5-10, 175, sr.; Jamiel Randle, Canton GlenOak, 6-1, 170, sr.; Trey Young, Toledo Whitmer, 6-2, 170, sr.

