Thursday's Division IV sectional final volleyball battle between Pike County rivals Eastern and Western proved that momentum can change quickly.
Western won the first set, but Eastern ultimately won the match, coming from behind to take it 3-1 (12-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-14).
In the opening set, Western pushed out to a 7-2 advantage behind the serving of Chelsey Penwell and Mea Henderson. Each time Eastern tried to break through for an answering run, Carigan Haggy and Kenzie Ferneau provided kills to keep the Lady Indians in front. After Katie Newsome had Eastern's first kill of the set to cut Western's lead to 13-6, Chloe Dixon served a pair of points to trim it down to five, 13-8.
Western's Chloe Legg responded with a kill and then produced a long serving run to essentially put the set out of reach. Legg fired across six straight points to make the lead 20-8 before Eastern's Andee Lester had a stop with a block. Newsome served the next point to bring the score to 20-10. Lester added another kill. Then Jadah Pearson recorded one for Western, sparking a 4-1 run to take the set 25-12.
"In the first set, it started out bad. We were nervous," said Eastern senior Mackenzie Greene after the match. "Then we just picked it up. I think this was the best game we've all ever played together. I'm proud of everyone on our team."
"In the first set, I was nervous because I thought this could be it," said senior libero Samantha "Gracey" Turner. "Then we pulled through, and we are going on to the district."
The second set saw the two teams trade points and leads, tying at 7, 9, 11, and 12. Then Andee Lester helped the Lady Eagles win back-to-back points with a block and a serve, giving them the 14-13 edge. Eastern was able to maintain the lead and stretch it by winning back-to-back points on three separate occasions. The final two back-to-back points came on kills from Lester and Addison Cochenour, finishing the 25-19 win to even the match at 1-1.
The third set was the most intense of them all, as both teams fought to take the advantage. Eastern gained the early lead, going up 3-1, only to see Western surge back to a 5-4 edge. The teams tied at 5-5 before Western moved in front 9-6 with a 3-1 run, powered by a pair of kills from Carigan Haggy and another by Mea Henderson. Eastern cut the lead back down to one, 10-9, before moving ahead on Katie Newsome's serve with four straight points, 13-10. Henderson provided a kill for Western, and Chelsey Penwell served two more to tie it at 13-13.
After tying at 14, Eastern moved up to an 18-15 advantage. Haggy delivered a kill and Pearson served three more, putting Western ahead 19-18. Newsome had another kill for Eastern to tie the set at 19-19. The teams tied at 20, 21 and 22 before Western won back-to-back points to go up 24-22. Then Lester won a play at the net and Skylar White followed with an ace serve, tying the set at 24-24. White followed with another ace and then served the final point for the 26-24 win.
With their confidence growing, the Lady Eagles moved to an early lead in the fourth set, going up 5-1 with a kill and serving run from Andee Lester. Eastern continued to use short serving runs to pull away. The next one came from Addison Cochenour, who pushed the lead up to 10-3. Then Chloe Dixon followed, making it 14-4. Eastern continued pushing, all the way up to 21-8. The Lady Indians attempted a rally, using a pair of kills from Carigan Haggy to gain some momentum back and cut the lead to 22-10. Then the Lady Eagles won back-to-back points, going up 24-10, one point away from the sectional title. Haggy blasted another kill and then served three straight to make it 24-14. Eastern senior Katie Newsome ended it there with a hard kill, giving the Lady Eagles the 25-14 win.
Eastern senior Katie Newsome produced 22 digs, 12 kills and was 24-for-26 in serve receive.
"We talked before we went out to play. We told each other as a team, no matter the score or what happened, we were going to encourage each other and fight to the end," said Newsome. "The first set, like the other seniors said, was kind of rough. But we stuck to what we said in the beginning. We pulled through three more sets straight. We got that 'W'. It is a great feeling. It is a repeat from last year."
That win means the Lady Eagles will have the chance to put another number on the banner in the gymnasium. It will be the 34th sectional title in school history.
"I think they actually played with fight tonight. They refused to lose like we should have been doing all season," said Eastern coach Chelsea Howard. "They had confidence in themselves. They stuck together through the good things and the bad things. We just came out a little nervous in the first set. Then we settled down once we got a grip on things. I think they (other teams) are going to be surprised. I think we have been overlooked all season."
For Western, the season comes to a close at 16-7 overall. The Lady Indians also tied for second in the league standings with Portsmouth Clay, finishing at 11-3.
"It was a great season. The girls did way more than I could have ever asked," said Western coach Jenny Wheeler. "Going from the middle of the league to the final two and competing with a team like Eastern and other good teams, you can't take that away from them. We are 16-7 now. That's a great finish."
The Lady Indians will say goodbye to four seniors, including Chloe Legg, Jadah Pearson, Carigan Haggy and Chelsey Penwell.
"I had two seniors, Chloe and Jadah, who really didn't get to see varsity time until this year. They really stepped it up for the team. Chelsey hustles nonstop. Carigan is the heart of it all. They are a wonderful group of girls and deserve a lot of recognition for that," said Wheeler.
"I am excited. We will be losing four, which can be a big number. We have so many girls who are ready to step up. Now that we've upped the expectations, I think it will help the motivation for next year for a better season. We had a lot of improvement. I think they were always happy with getting to .500. Now that they've seen the higher level, I think they will crave it more in the future. I see good things ahead."
Now the Lady Eagles (7-17) will prepare for upcoming district semifinal match on Wednesday Oct. 23, at Jackson High School against the winner between Waterford and South Gallia. That contest should begin around 7 p.m.
"Everyone looks at our record instead of looking at the games we've had. We've had a lot of close games against good teams. For the first time, we actually put a game away and played like we could for an entire game. Our schedule has put us into a better situation going into tournaments," said Howard.
"I know it was tough. We had a lot more losses than we usually do on games we probably should have put away. But all of these games have gotten us to the point of having the fight in us that we don't usually have in tournaments.
"There's nothing like being the underdog. It is a nice feeling, especially as a seven-seed going to the district. Volleyball is such a mental game. I think we let that get into our head and shut us down. Tonight we shook things off and kept it together. We wanted to be here. We deserved a chance to go to districts whether anyone else thought that or not."
