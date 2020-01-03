Getting back into Southern Ohio Conference Division II basketball competition, the Eastern Lady Eagles suffered a 70-40 loss to Wheelersburg Thursday evening.
Wheelersburg is currently in the driver's seat for the league title, remaining unbeaten with everyone else chasing. The Lady Pirates started strong, scoring 28 points in the opening quarter to essentially put the game out of reach early.
For the Lady Eagles, Abby Cochenour finished with 20 points, followed by Andee Lester with 12 points.
Wheelersburg was led by Kaylee Darnell, who scored 22 points, including 12 of the 28 in the opening quarter.
With the loss, the Lady Eagles drop to 2-9 overall and 0-8 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Eastern will remain home next week, taking on Western in a non-league game on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m., followed by a league game with Minford on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m.
WHS;-;28;13;17;12;-;70
EHS;-;9;9;11;11;-;40
WHEELERSBURG (70) — Lauren Jolly 1 0 1-2 3, Madison Whittaker 1 3 0-0 11, Brittani Wolfenbarker 2 2 0-0 10, Alaini Keeney 0 1 0-0 3, Ellie Kallner 3 0 0-0 6, Kaylee Darnell 6 3 1-1 22, Lindsay Heimbach 10 0-0 2, Makenna Walker 1 1 0-0 5, Lexie Rucker 2 0 0-2 4, Macee Eaton 2 0 0-0 4, Annie Coriell 0 0 0-0 0, Brynley Preston 0 0 0-0 0, Lani Irwin 0 0 0-0 0, Isabella Hamilton 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19 10 2-5 70.
EASTERN (40) — Skylar White 1 0 0-0 2, Kelsey Helphenstine 1 0 0-0 2, Addison Cochenour 2 0 0-0 4, Mackenzie Greene 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe' Dixon 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Cochenour 3 4 2-2 20, Andee Lester 6 0 0-1 12, Tesa Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Sofia Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 4 2-3 40.
