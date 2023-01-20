Hundley - Brescia2

Rio's Trent Hundley had 13 of his 16 points and six of his eight rebounds during the second half of the RedStorm's 83-65 come-from-behind win over Brescia University, Thursday night, in Owensboro, Ky. 

 File photo by Justyce Marcum

OWENSBORO, Ky. - Perhaps there is something to be said about the validity of the oft-used adage "it's not how you start, it's how you finish".

The University of Rio Grande men's basketball team would certainly agree.


