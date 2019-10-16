Grit, determination, and toughness. That’s the mindset Piketon came in with at a sectional semifinal volleyball match against Valley.
The Redstreaks traveled to Lucasville Tuesday night and came away with a 3-1 (25-20, 27-25, 25-27, 25-18) victory over the host Indians.
“We really wanted to win this game, and it showed because the girls stepped up tonight and played hard. The girls were really determined coming into this game, wanting to get this win, because I guess there has been some behind-the-scenes smack talk. So going through that, they were playing hard, working hard and pushing through,” said Redstreak head coach Alayna Lytle.
In the first set, the Redstreaks were forced to call a timeout, trailing 10-6. Valley would then bump their lead to 12-7. Piketon then came back with a 9-2 run of their own to take a 16-14 lead that forced the Indians to call a timeout. The two teams would then find themselves in a tie at 18 and 19. Piketon then used a 6-1 run to take the first set 25-20 and a 1-0 lead in the match.
It wasn't the ideal start for the Redstreaks in the second, as they found themselves down 4-0 and forced to call an early timeout. Valley continued to control the early stages of the set, before Piketon used a 3-0 burst in the middle of the set to tie it at 13-13. The Redstreaks then took an 18-14 lead. The Indians came back with a 5-0 run to make it 19-18. The Redstreaks then found themselves trailing 24-20, as Valley only needed a point to take the set. However, it was Piketon who stormed back using a 7-1 run to take a 2-0 match lead and the set 27-25.
“We didn't play our best game. We were a little off and out of focus, which I assumed coming in, because we didn't have a very good practice Monday. But we bounced back through some adversity and kept pushing forward,” said Lytle.
In the third set, the Redstreaks found themselves in a similar situation trailing 24-20 once again. Piketon once again tied the set at 24 and then again at 25, but this time the Indians scored the last two points taking the set 27-25 and cutting into Piketon’s lead making it 2-1.
Piketon controlled the fourth set from start to finish, ending the set on an 8-1 run and taking the set 25-18 to advance to the sectional finals. On the stat sheet, Chloe Little led the Streaks with 9 kills, while Ava Little tallied 7 and Jazz Lamerson totaled 5 and led the Streaks in digs with 14. Macy McDowell finished with 12 digs, and Julia Rockwell finished the night with 10 digs. Ally Ritchie and Jordan Sharp each posted 3 kills, and Kennedy Jenkins had an ace and a block.
The Redstreaks will now face a familiar foe in the Division III sectional championship when they travel to Frankfort to take on the Adena Warriors.
“I'm very excited. The first round (when) we played Adena, it was a really tough match for us. We played really well and hard. We were in the game. Second round we didn't play too well. We were not mentally in that game, so I think coming around this third time with Adena, it could be a toss up. We’re playing well right now and getting mentally in the games.”
The game at Adena Saturday has reportedly been moved from 4 p.m. to 11 a.m. due to Adena's homecoming dance that night.
