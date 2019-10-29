About one year ago, Waverly runner Aidan Judd competed in the Division II state cross country meet as the lone Tiger.
Judd isn't going to be lonely this time around, as he will be taking his teammates with him to the Division II state cross country meet at National Trail Raceway on Saturday.
In order to qualify for the state meet as a team, the Tigers needed to finish in the top seven in the Division II race at Pickerington North on Saturday, Oct. 26. They did what they needed to do, securing that seventh and final spot with a team score of 219 points.
According to Judd, the conditions of the regional race were brutal with strong winds and rain showers adding to the already cold temperatures.
Judd said the guys ran with heart and endured those conditions to do something that hasn’t been done in more than 20 years, which is qualify the whole team to the state meet. The Tigers went all season with no state rankings. Fighting the doubt and making their own underdog story true made all of the 5 a.m. runs and time on the road and in the gym worth it. According to the Ohio High School Association's website, the last time the Tigers went to state was the 1998 season when they finished 14th as a team.
It was a strong year for the Southeast District, which took four of those seven team spots at the Division II regional race at Pickerington North on Saturday, Oct. 26. Unioto captured the regional title with 65 points, followed by Heath as the runner-up with 99 points. Hebron Lakewood was third (162), followed by Northwest in fourth (189), Sheridan in fifth (190), Jonathan Alder in sixth (212) and Waverly in seventh (219). Eighth-place Bexley (226) and ninth-place Bloom-Carroll were close behind (227). A total of 21 teams scored and 169 runners finished.
According to Waverly cross country coach Linda McAllister, it has been about 20 years since the Tigers made it to the state meet as a team. None of the current Tigers were alive at that time, as the seniors of the class were born about a year or two afterward.
"It has been a minute," said sophomore Aidan Kelly, "A long minute."
All joking aside, the Tigers were more than happy to be at practice Monday afternoon, setting their sights on training in Scioto Trail State Park where the fall colors and leaves were painting the landscape for their run.
Coach McAllister was all smiles, talking about her runners, who had the goal of getting to state after missing out on the opportunity last year.
"They put that team goal together this summer when we went to camp," said McAllister of qualifying for the state meet as a team. "They also had individual goals. Most of them have met their individual goals this year. They also have some goals for state this Saturday."
In the regional race at Pickerington, freshman Mitch Green was the leader for the Tigers, securing 20th in 16:42.5. Judd, a senior, was the next Tiger to cross the line, finishing 24th in 16:45.8. Both Green and Judd received medals for finishing in the top 28 of of the race as all-region honorees. By finishing there, they would have qualified for state as individuals. But the Tigers all wanted to go together as a team, and they now have that chance.
"It is very exciting," said Green, who pushed himself for the team. "I think Aidan wasn't feeling well in that race. Honestly, I could tell in my opinion, whenever he was warming up in his strides. I could tell in his 100-meter sprints (prior to the race) that he wasn't feeling it. He was lollygagging. I knew I kind of had to pick up the slack."
Judd agreed, saying, "I didn't have any pep in my step. I felt horrible by the first mile. Phil (Evory) was still ahead of me at the two-mile mark."
But Judd knew he had to pull it together, or his team's season could come to an end.
"I just wanted one more week," he said. "Going into the woods in the last half mile of the race, I knew I was about 26th and there was nobody behind me. I could have coasted in, but I knew we needed every point we could get, so I killed myself for two other spots (moving up to 24th)."
"That's the leader in him," said McAllister.
Senior Philip Evory was the next Tiger to complete the race, finishing 35th in 17:13.1.
Last year, Evory suffered a leg injury prior to the post-season races and did not get to compete. This year he has returned to help lead the Tigers. McAllister said Evory has not stopped smiling since the team qualified for the state meet.
"It means a lot," said Evory. "I get to redeem myself a little. I ran more miles and have been more consistent this year. That made the difference."
Unfortunately, senior Spencer Fraley suffered a leg injury this season. The Southern Ohio Conference meet was his last race. But the team was stronger this season with more depth, allowing them to still achieve their goal of getting to state.
The fourth Tiger to finish was sophomore Jack Monroe, who was 66th in 17:44.7.
"It means a lot to get to go to state as a sophomore with them during their senior year," said Monroe. "I've been running with these guys for five or six years. It is really cool that we get to go to state together before they graduate."
Junior Calob Ramirez completed the scoring, crossing the line 118th in 18:27.7. Ramirez wasn't prepared for the cold, but will make adjustments this week. Ramirez has a goal of running in the 16- to 17-minute range.
"The times are going down for me. I'm doing the workouts that Linda gives me," said Ramirez.
Sophomore Aidan Kelly was next, finishing 157th (19:31.7), followed by junior A.J. Sibole in 166th (20:02.6).
"Everyone has put in the miles and been more dedicated this year than last year," said Sibole. "We had that end goal."
"We knew this would be the year," added Kelly. "We had the feeling that this was the year we were all going."
Throughout the season, Kelly and Sibole were battling for the seventh spot when Fraley (normally the fourth or fifth runner) was healthy. Now that Fraley is out of the lineup, it was their turn to step up and both have performed for the Tigers. Teams are allowed to bring the eighth runner as an alternate to the post-season runs. That duty has fallen to German exchange student Alex Rostek, who is residing with the Kittaka family for this school year.
"Alex (Rostek) joined us late. He just kept bringing his times down. He has done an exceptional job," said McAllister. "I wish he could move here and keep running with us."
"It is really cool to be with the team," said Rostek. "It is a great team. It is cool to go to all of the meets with the team and be here in the year that we go to the state meet. It is a great experience."
All season long, Judd has been leading the team in practice mileage, as the strongest and most experienced runner on the team. McAllister said all of the runners have different mileages to run each week, based on their capabilities.
Judd is thrilled to have one more week and one more race in his senior cross country season.
"It is going to make things a lot less stressful," said Judd about going to state with his team. "Last year, I was very all by myself on the line. The coaches can't stand out there with you. This makes all of the hard work worth it with all of the morning runs. It feels like it all got lifted off of our chests (when we qualified)."
The Tigers will compete in the Division II state meet at National Trail Raceway on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.
