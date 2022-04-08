Getting the opportunity to take the track for some early season competition, the Eastern varsity teams competed in the Jackson Invitational on April 1.
For the Eagles, Eastern senior Logan Salisbury had the best individual placement, finishing fourth overall in the discus with a distance of 109-feet, 6-inches. Teammate Malik Harris joined him, taking sixth in 105-5.
In the 4x800-meter relay, Eastern’s team of Brennen Slusher, Garrett Cody, Logan Slusher and Neil Leist finished eighth overall in a time of 10:09.39. Cody later finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run in 5:25.62.
In the 4x200-meter relay, Tucker Leist, Jace White, Michael Cantrell and Brennen Slusher finished fifth in 1:44.05. The 4x100-meter crew of Michael Cantrell, Brennen Slusher, Kieran Young and Tucker Leist finished eighth in 52.93.
Individually, Eastern senior Abby Cochenour led the way for the Lady Eagles by finishing fourth in 5:53.69. She later finished fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:42.01.
Eastern freshman Audrey Nolan finished eighth in the 100-meter dash in 14.69 seconds. Nolan was also a member of the 4x200-meter relay team of that finished eighth in a time of 2:08.54 with teammates Kiley Strong, Alexis Clark and Shelby Cannady.
Eastern was scheduled to go to the Minford Invitational on Friday, April 8, but it was postponed due to the inclement weather forecast, and has been rescheduled for April 29. Up next on the schedule is a Tuesday, April 12 meet at Jackson High School.
