On April 27, Waverly senior sprinter Alex Stoller signed with Ohio Wesleyan University for track. Seated in front are Steve Stoller (father), Alex Stoller, Tina Stoller (mother) and Barbara Huntington (grandmother). Standing behind them are Waverly boys track coach Byron Green, Waverly indoor track and cross country coach Linda McAllister and Waverly Athletic Director Bo Arnett.
Deciding to run track in junior high and adding cross country to the mix in high school has turned out to be an excellent decision for Waverly senior Alex Stoller.
On April 27, Stoller made his college decision official, signing with Ohio Wesleyan University where he will join the track and field team as a sprinter. OWU has 24 varsity sports and the "Battling Bishops" are a competitive member of the NCAA Division III competing in the North Coast Athletic Conference. The campus is located in Delaware, Ohio, 30 minutes north of Columbus.
Stoller decided to try eighth grade track, which was the first school sport for him at Waverly. Then going into his freshman year, he joined the cross country team.
"That was the hardest thing I'd ever done in my life. I never ran ever (except eighth grade track), and then I started running two miles. That was my eighth grade summer going into my freshman year," Stoller said. "Once I started running, I never stopped."
Although cross country was challenging, the effort was worth it for Stoller as he began.
"I think initially it helped me because it gave me that work ethic to keep going. I started with running three miles. I slowly moved into sprints as I got better at it. Now I run 400 or 200 meters," Stoller said.
Those distances are perfect for him as Ohio Wesleyan University coach Kris Boey said he sees Stoller as a 200- or 400-meter specialist.
"Around my sophomore year was when I realized I really wanted to run. I had gone to a track camp which showed me this was what I wanted to do especially for college."
Stoller's junior track season was derailed by a hamstring injury and he decided not to run cross country as a senior. He returned to the track during the winter months as a member of the Waverly indoor track team, coached by Linda McAllister. Getting to run indoors gave Stoller the confidence he needed to trust his hamstring.
"Alex Stoller's signing was great to see. He has grown as a sprinter, and it has been great to be a part of it," Waverly boys track coach Byron Green said. "After last season’s hamstring injury, he’s been working hard to get it all back. If you’ve seen any of the latest meets, I believe he’s back! As I mentioned earlier, it’s great to see athletes pursue the next level. It says something about our program. I wish him success at that next level, and I believe his best is yet to come!"
Linda McAllister has seen Stoller's work ethic in action as the cross country and indoor track and field coach at Waverly.
"Alex worked hard to come back from the injury. He is a sprinter," McAllister said. "He wanted to concentrate more on his sprints so he didn't run cross (country) this year. He's a good runner and a good kid. He works hard. In indoor track, he was always looking to get better. He will do really well in college."
Stoller's favorite race is the 400-meter dash, which is often considered the hardest race in track.
"It is hard. It takes a special person to enjoy running that. I'm one of those people who enjoy running the 400," Stoller said.
Boey is glad to have Stoller joining the ranks at OWU, saying, "I had the opportunity to connect with Alex and his parents this past summer as we began his recruiting process. After a great initial phone conversation, Alex and his family visited campus, where I quickly realized that he would be a great fit at OWU and with our program."
Stoller is in agreement with his future coach and is thankful that Boey believed in him when others might not have.
"It started with the school itself. I like the area," Stoller said of his decision to attend OWU. "It was mainly the coach. He was very open, honest and was a good coach. There was a good draw there. He was very welcoming."
Stoller appreciated the fact that Boey never gave up on him.
"He (Coach Boey) had seen me in indoor and outdoor track. I got injured my junior year, which kept me from being able to run. He was there the whole time. He never moved away from wanting me to run," Stoller said.
"Other coaches were scared about me getting injured again. He was like, 'I want to see how you recover.' He believed in me. He was one of the only coaches who did that."
Boey, who has been serving for more than 20 years as the head men's and women's track and field coach for Ohio Wesleyan, is also the director of cross country/track and field and an associate director of athletics.
"Having experienced hamstring issues in high school and college myself, I could relate to Alex's frustration and concern," Boey said. "I hope that I was able to reassure him that he had a big senior year ahead of him and that he would overcome the injury."
According to Boey's OWU coaching profile, Coach Boey is the “winningest coach” in the NCAC (North Coast Athletic Conference) with 32 championships in indoor/outdoor track.
During Boey’s first 20 years at Ohio Wesleyan, the Bishops produced 203 NCAA qualifiers, 53 All-Americans, 51 NCAC Athlete of the Year selections, 575 NCAC champions, and 1393 All-NCAC honorees, and have broken 182 school records. The women’s cross country and track & field program has won the University’s Bob Strimer Director of Athletics Cup for academic achievement in 12 of the last 20 academic years.
"I'm proud to have Alex join our OWU family. Alex will be an excellent addition to our team. He possesses the drive and ability to make an impact and is also an outstanding student. His combination of academic and athletic abilities make Alex a perfect fit at OWU," Boey said. "I'm excited Alex chose to pursue his education and athletic endeavors at Ohio Wesleyan. He'll be a great addition to a team with an outstanding tradition."
Stoller plans to major in chemical engineering because he loves chemistry.
"I appreciate all of my coaches," Stoller finished. "I couldn't have done this without them."
