Alex Stoller signing

On April 27, Waverly senior sprinter Alex Stoller signed with Ohio Wesleyan University for track. Seated in front are Steve Stoller (father), Alex Stoller, Tina Stoller (mother) and Barbara Huntington (grandmother). Standing behind them are Waverly boys track coach Byron Green, Waverly indoor track and cross country coach Linda McAllister and Waverly Athletic Director Bo Arnett. 

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Deciding to run track in junior high and adding cross country to the mix in high school has turned out to be an excellent decision for Waverly senior Alex Stoller.

On April 27, Stoller made his college decision official, signing with Ohio Wesleyan University where he will join the track and field team as a sprinter. OWU has 24 varsity sports and the "Battling Bishops" are a competitive member of the NCAA Division III competing in the North Coast Athletic Conference. The campus is located in Delaware, Ohio, 30 minutes north of Columbus. 


