Saturday night featured a full slate of racing action at Atomic Speedway, headlined by the Non-Wing Jamboree, BOSS, and USAC Midgets. Those classes were joined by Sport Mods and 305 Sprints.
Race classes and car counts included: Impact Race Gear Late Models — 16 entries; 410 Sprints - Non-Winged — 21 entries; C&M Racing Equipment Sport Mods — 36 entries; USAC Midwest Midgets — 20 entries; IMCA RaceSaver 305 — 17 entries.
The following paragraphs include a summary of results.
IMPACT RACE GEAR LATE MODELS
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 11-Josh Rice[1]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 3. 71R-Rod Conley[2]; 4. 1AM-Austyn Mills[6]; 5. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[7]; 6. 9C-Steve Casebolt[4]; 7. 28-Tyler Carpenter[15]; 8. 29-Clint Keenan[5]; 9. 00-Justin Cooper[10]; 10. 6-Travis Carr[9]; 11. 1-Shane Bailey[12]; 12. 21-Kenneth Howell[14]; 13. 90-Jarrod Cassley[16]; 14. 2-Justin Carter[13]; 15. 20C-Duane Chamberlain[8]; 16. 22A-Corey Noel[11]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Josh Rice[1]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[2]; 3. 29-Clint Keenan[4]; 4. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[6]; 5. 6-Travis Carr[5]; 6. 22A-Corey Noel[8]; 7. 2-Justin Carter[7]; 8. 28-Tyler Carpenter[3]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71R-Rod Conley[1]; 2. 9C-Steve Casebolt[2]; 3. 1AM-Austyn Mills[3]; 4. 20C-Duane Chamberlain[4]; 5. 00-Justin Cooper[5]; 6. 1-Shane Bailey[6]; 7. 21-Kenneth Howell[8]; 8. 90-Jarrod Cassley[7]
Qualifying 1: 1. 11-Josh Rice, 00:13.445[9]; 2. 71R-Rod Conley, 00:13.725[7]; 3. 9-Devin Moran, 00:13.741[14]; 4. 9C-Steve Casebolt, 00:13.832[3]; 5. 28-Tyler Carpenter, 00:13.939[16]; 6. 1AM-Austyn Mills, 00:14.001[13]; 7. 29-Clint Keenan, 00:14.052[6]; 8. 20C-Duane Chamberlain, 00:14.163[5]; 9. 6-Travis Carr, 00:14.320[12]; 10. 00-Justin Cooper, 00:14.472[4]; 11. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain, 00:14.478[10]; 12. 1-Shane Bailey, 00:14.555[2]; 13. 2-Justin Carter, 00:15.155[1]; 14. 90-Jarrod Cassley, 00:16.072[15]; 15. 22A-Corey Noel, 00:28.956[11]; 16. 21-Kenneth Howell, 00:28.956[8]
410 SPRINTS - NON-WINGED
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Landon Simon[1]; 2. 9-Dustin Webber[2]; 3. 21-Travis Hery[4]; 4. 0-Steve Irwin[3]; 5. 24L-Lee Underwood[5]; 6. 1B-Keith Baxter[6]; 7. 002-Garrett Mitchell[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Dallas Hewitt[1]; 2. 4J-Justin Owen[2]; 3. 98-Saban Bibent[4]; 4. 4-Michael Fischesser[5]; 5. 73-Blake Vermillion[7]; 6. 14-Chad Wilson[6]; 7. 52-Isaac Chapple[3]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]; 2. 5-Jesse Vermillion[2]; 3. 1MC-Wayne McPeek[1]; 4. 53-Steve Little[5]; 5. 001-Greg Mitchell[6]; 6. 35-Nick Simons[7]; 7. 20-Tayte Williamson[3]
Qualifying 1: 1. 21-Travis Hery, 00:13.822[1]; 2. 0-Steve Irwin, 00:13.887[3]; 3. 9-Dustin Webber, 00:14.153[7]; 4. 24L-Lee Underwood, 00:14.186[4]; 5. 1B-Keith Baxter, 00:14.835[2]; 6. 24-Landon Simon, 00:15.960[5]; 7. 002-Garrett Mitchell, 00:15.960[6]
Qualifying 2: 1. 98-Saban Bibent, 00:13.727[6]; 2. 52-Isaac Chapple, 00:13.749[3]; 3. 4J-Justin Owen, 00:13.948[2]; 4. 18-Dallas Hewitt, 00:13.972[1]; 5. 4-Michael Fischesser, 00:14.146[4]; 6. 14-Chad Wilson, 00:14.497[5]; 7. 73-Blake Vermillion, 00:14.645[7]
Qualifying 3: 1. 41-Ricky Lewis, 00:13.364[4]; 2. 20-Tayte Williamson, 00:14.022[2]; 3. 5-Jesse Vermillion, 00:14.393[6]; 4. 1MC-Wayne McPeek, 00:14.487[1]; 5. 53-Steve Little, 00:14.659[3]; 6. 001-Greg Mitchell, 00:14.748[5]; 7. 35-Nick Simons, 00:16.312[7]
C&M RACING EQUIPMENT SPORT MODS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 2S-Blake Sheets[1]; 2. 23-Bob Crace[2]; 3. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[6]; 4. 42A-Jamey Adams[4]; 5. RC10-Reed Bishop[5]; 6. 12-Joseph Buskirk[8]; 7. 51A-Davey Akers[7]; 8. 9K-Kevin Wills[14]; 9. 3K-Kyle Payne[10]; 10. 9F-Dave Jamison[12]; 11. 13-Adam Jordan[9]; 12. 33-Gary Park[3]; 13. 26-Gary Griffith[11]; 14. 5-Landon Barker[13]; 15. 26M-Marcus Collart[18]; 16. 711-Adam Jones[15]; 17. 17K-Bill Williams[19]; 18. 8-Chris Hopkins[20]; 19. 16-JD Broughton[17]; 20. 11-Brandon Colley[16]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 16-JD Broughton[1]; 2. 26M-Marcus Collart[2]; 3. 17K-Bill Williams[5]; 4. 8-Chris Hopkins[4]; 5. 10P-Cody Price[6]; 6. 73-Tonka Harris[9]; 7. B57-Billy Webb[7]; 8. 17-Nick McNichols[12]; 9. 11S-Sterling Packer[16]; 10. 44N-Ethan Fout[13]; 11. 25-Dave Landmon[11]; 12. 62-Brian Williams[18]; 13. 13J-Luke Jordan[3]; 14. 772-Joe Williams[8]; 15. 4D-Shanon Davis[20]; 16. 30 30-Camden Houser[15]; 17. (DNS) 10C-Jimmy Corley; 18. (DNS) 25S-Tim Siddle; 19. (DNS) 62C-Jeff Conrad; 20. (DNS) 2-Austin Barker
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2S-Blake Sheets[2]; 2. RC10-Reed Bishop[1]; 3. 13-Adam Jordan[4]; 4. 5-Landon Barker[3]; 5. 16-JD Broughton[5]; 6. 17K-Bill Williams[7]; 7. 73-Tonka Harris[6]; 8. 44N-Ethan Fout[9]; 9. 25S-Tim Siddle[8]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Bob Crace[1]; 2. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[2]; 3. 3K-Kyle Payne[3]; 4. 9K-Kevin Wills[5]; 5. 26M-Marcus Collart[4]; 6. 10P-Cody Price[6]; 7. 10C-Jimmy Corley[8]; 8. 62C-Jeff Conrad[7]; 9. 62-Brian Williams[9]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Gary Park[2]; 2. 51A-Davey Akers[1]; 3. 26-Gary Griffith[6]; 4. 711-Adam Jones[3]; 5. 13J-Luke Jordan[4]; 6. B57-Billy Webb[9]; 7. 25-Dave Landmon[7]; 8. 30 30-Camden Houser[8]; 9. 2-Austin Barker[5]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 42A-Jamey Adams[1]; 2. 12-Joseph Buskirk[3]; 3. 9F-Dave Jamison[4]; 4. 11-Brandon Colley[2]; 5. 8-Chris Hopkins[9]; 6. 772-Joe Williams[7]; 7. 17-Nick McNichols[8]; 8. 11S-Sterling Packer[6]; 9. 4D-Shanon Davis[5]
Qualifying 1: 1. RC10-Reed Bishop, 00:15.854[32]; 2. 23-Bob Crace, 00:15.958[27]; 3. 51A-Davey Akers, 00:15.986[35]; 4. 42A-Jamey Adams, 00:16.101[16]; 5. 2S-Blake Sheets, 00:16.130[10]; 6. 18C-Miles Cook Jr, 00:16.187[13]; 7. 33-Gary Park, 00:16.219[3]; 8. 11-Brandon Colley, 00:16.221[11]; 9. 5-Landon Barker, 00:16.245[9]; 10. 3K-Kyle Payne, 00:16.355[12]; 11. 711-Adam Jones, 00:16.373[28]; 12. 12-Joseph Buskirk, 00:16.415[4]; 13. 13-Adam Jordan, 00:16.453[1]; 14. 26M-Marcus Collart, 00:16.505[19]; 15. 13J-Luke Jordan, 00:16.521[29]; 16. 9F-Dave Jamison, 00:16.604[22]; 17. 16-JD Broughton, 00:16.622[24]; 18. 9K-Kevin Wills, 00:16.674[15]; 19. 2-Austin Barker, 00:16.711[14]; 20. 4D-Shanon Davis, 00:16.740[34]; 21. 73-Tonka Harris, 00:16.756[33]; 22. 10P-Cody Price, 00:16.759[17]; 23. 26-Gary Griffith, 00:16.789[31]; 24. 11S-Sterling Packer, 00:16.829[25]; 25. 25S-Tim Siddle, 00:17.019[8]; 26. 62C-Jeff Conrad, 00:17.032[26]; 27. 772-Joe Williams, 00:17.292[6]; 28. 10C-Jimmy Corley, 00:17.485[2]; 29. 30 30-Camden Houser, 00:17.599[5]; 30. 17-Nick McNichols, 00:17.649[21]; 31. 44N-Ethan Fout, 00:17.779[23]; 32. 62-Brian Williams, 00:17.827[7]; 33. B57-Billy Webb, 00:18.115[20]; 34. 17K-Bill Williams, 00:19.204[30]; 35. 8-Chris Hopkins, 00:19.204[18]
MIDGETS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 5M-Michael Magic[3]; 2. 71-Stratton Briggs[1]; 3. 6-Isaac Chapple[8]; 4. 6K-Kyle Keaton[2]; 5. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[6]; 6. 5Y-Josh Yenser[9]; 7. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[13]; 8. 33L-Luke Lemons[16]; 9. 36-Ian Creager[11]; 10. 18-Zach Wigal[5]; 11. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[7]; 12. 11K-Kayla Roell[4]; 13. 20X-Jon Watson[14]; 14. 97-Jim Jones[20]; 15. 4T-Cody Dye[17]; 16. 11L-Taylor Nibert[15]; 17. 3E-Alex Watson[18]; 18. 5-Jody Paul[19]; 19. 11T-Bryce Dues[10]; 20. 35-Bryce Massingill[12]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5M-Michael Magic[3]; 2. 11K-Kayla Roell[2]; 3. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[4]; 4. 11T-Bryce Dues[5]; 5. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[1]; 6. 33L-Luke Lemons[6]; 7. 5-Jody Paul[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Zach Wigal[3]; 2. 71-Stratton Briggs[4]; 3. 6-Isaac Chapple[1]; 4. 36-Ian Creager[2]; 5. 20X-Jon Watson[5]; 6. 4T-Cody Dye[6]; 7. 97-Jim Jones[7]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 6K-Kyle Keaton[3]; 2. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[4]; 3. 5Y-Josh Yenser[1]; 4. 35-Bryce Massingill[5]; 5. 11L-Taylor Nibert[2]; 6. 3E-Alex Watson[6]
Qualifying 1: 1. 11H-Abby Hohlbein, 00:15.260[2]; 2. 5M-Michael Magic, 00:15.306[4]; 3. 11K-Kayla Roell, 00:15.623[3]; 4. 49P-Carl Peterson IV, 00:15.623[7]; 5. 11T-Bryce Dues, 00:15.900[5]; 6. 33L-Luke Lemons, 00:15.951[1]; 7. 5-Jody Paul, 00:16.910[6]
Qualifying 2: 1. 71-Stratton Briggs, 00:15.013[3]; 2. 18-Zach Wigal, 00:15.192[7]; 3. 36-Ian Creager, 00:15.308[5]; 4. 6-Isaac Chapple, 00:15.586[6]; 5. 20X-Jon Watson, 00:16.017[1]; 6. 4T-Cody Dye, 00:16.440[2]; 7. 97-Jim Jones, 00:16.487[4]
Qualifying 3: 1. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell, 00:15.409[5]; 2. 6K-Kyle Keaton, 00:15.536[6]; 3. 11L-Taylor Nibert, 00:15.715[4]; 4. 5Y-Josh Yenser, 00:15.727[2]; 5. 35-Bryce Massingill, 00:16.534[1]; 6. 3E-Alex Watson, 00:16.616[3]
IMCA RACESAVER 305
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 78-Justin Clark[5]; 2. 14S-Jacob Stickle[2]; 3. 00H-Michael Helterbran[1]; 4. 17P-Austin Powell[6]; 5. 22J-Joe Allagree[7]; 6. 4T-Dylan Troyer[3]; 7. 79-Chris Miller[10]; 8. 16E-Caleb Erwin[12]; 9. 8C-Lewie Christian[8]; 10. A79-Ashley Tackett[15]; 11. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr[14]; 12. 319-Steve Watts[11]; 13. 71-Joe Coggin[9]; 14. 12C-Tadd Clary[17]; 15. 21G-Roman Gephart[13]; 16. 9K-Kyle Kruger[4]; 17. 1H-Hunter Young[16]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9K-Kyle Kruger[1]; 2. 14S-Jacob Stickle[3]; 3. 4T-Dylan Troyer[2]; 4. 22J-Joe Allagree[4]; 5. 71-Joe Coggin[5]; 6. 319-Steve Watts[6]; 7. 21G-Roman Gephart[7]; 8. A79-Ashley Tackett[8]; 9. 12C-Tadd Clary[9]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 78-Justin Clark[1]; 2. 17P-Austin Powell[2]; 3. 00H-Michael Helterbran[4]; 4. 8C-Lewie Christian[3]; 5. 79-Chris Miller[5]; 6. 16E-Caleb Erwin[6]; 7. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr[7]; 8. 1H-Hunter Young[8]
Qualifying 1: 1. 9K-Kyle Kruger, 00:13.600[7]; 2. 78-Justin Clark, 00:13.691[3]; 3. 4T-Dylan Troyer, 00:13.691[16]; 4. 17P-Austin Powell, 00:13.696[5]; 5. 14S-Jacob Stickle, 00:13.778[9]; 6. 8C-Lewie Christian, 00:13.790[12]; 7. 22J-Joe Allagree, 00:13.807[4]; 8. 00H-Michael Helterbran, 00:13.900[6]; 9. 71-Joe Coggin, 00:14.029[10]; 10. 79-Chris Miller, 00:14.055[15]; 11. 319-Steve Watts, 00:14.241[8]; 12. 16E-Caleb Erwin, 00:14.467[1]; 13. 21G-Roman Gephart, 00:14.614[2]; 14. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr, 00:14.789[13]; 15. A79-Ashley Tackett, 00:14.836[14]; 16. 1H-Hunter Young, 00:15.954[17]; 17. 12C-Tadd Clary, 00:16.452[11]
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.