Saturday night featured a full slate of racing action at Atomic Speedway, headlined by the Non-Wing Jamboree, BOSS, and USAC Midgets. Those classes were joined by Sport Mods and 305 Sprints. 

Race classes and car counts included: Impact Race Gear Late Models — 16 entries; 410 Sprints - Non-Winged — 21 entries; C&M Racing Equipment Sport Mods — 36 entries; USAC Midwest Midgets — 20 entries; IMCA RaceSaver 305 — 17 entries. 

The following paragraphs include a summary of results.

IMPACT RACE GEAR LATE MODELS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 11-Josh Rice[1]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 3. 71R-Rod Conley[2]; 4. 1AM-Austyn Mills[6]; 5. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[7]; 6. 9C-Steve Casebolt[4]; 7. 28-Tyler Carpenter[15]; 8. 29-Clint Keenan[5]; 9. 00-Justin Cooper[10]; 10. 6-Travis Carr[9]; 11. 1-Shane Bailey[12]; 12. 21-Kenneth Howell[14]; 13. 90-Jarrod Cassley[16]; 14. 2-Justin Carter[13]; 15. 20C-Duane Chamberlain[8]; 16. 22A-Corey Noel[11]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Josh Rice[1]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[2]; 3. 29-Clint Keenan[4]; 4. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain[6]; 5. 6-Travis Carr[5]; 6. 22A-Corey Noel[8]; 7. 2-Justin Carter[7]; 8. 28-Tyler Carpenter[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71R-Rod Conley[1]; 2. 9C-Steve Casebolt[2]; 3. 1AM-Austyn Mills[3]; 4. 20C-Duane Chamberlain[4]; 5. 00-Justin Cooper[5]; 6. 1-Shane Bailey[6]; 7. 21-Kenneth Howell[8]; 8. 90-Jarrod Cassley[7]

Qualifying 1: 1. 11-Josh Rice, 00:13.445[9]; 2. 71R-Rod Conley, 00:13.725[7]; 3. 9-Devin Moran, 00:13.741[14]; 4. 9C-Steve Casebolt, 00:13.832[3]; 5. 28-Tyler Carpenter, 00:13.939[16]; 6. 1AM-Austyn Mills, 00:14.001[13]; 7. 29-Clint Keenan, 00:14.052[6]; 8. 20C-Duane Chamberlain, 00:14.163[5]; 9. 6-Travis Carr, 00:14.320[12]; 10. 00-Justin Cooper, 00:14.472[4]; 11. 20TC-Tristan Chamberlain, 00:14.478[10]; 12. 1-Shane Bailey, 00:14.555[2]; 13. 2-Justin Carter, 00:15.155[1]; 14. 90-Jarrod Cassley, 00:16.072[15]; 15. 22A-Corey Noel, 00:28.956[11]; 16. 21-Kenneth Howell, 00:28.956[8]

410 SPRINTS - NON-WINGED

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Landon Simon[1]; 2. 9-Dustin Webber[2]; 3. 21-Travis Hery[4]; 4. 0-Steve Irwin[3]; 5. 24L-Lee Underwood[5]; 6. 1B-Keith Baxter[6]; 7. 002-Garrett Mitchell[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Dallas Hewitt[1]; 2. 4J-Justin Owen[2]; 3. 98-Saban Bibent[4]; 4. 4-Michael Fischesser[5]; 5. 73-Blake Vermillion[7]; 6. 14-Chad Wilson[6]; 7. 52-Isaac Chapple[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Ricky Lewis[4]; 2. 5-Jesse Vermillion[2]; 3. 1MC-Wayne McPeek[1]; 4. 53-Steve Little[5]; 5. 001-Greg Mitchell[6]; 6. 35-Nick Simons[7]; 7. 20-Tayte Williamson[3]

Qualifying 1: 1. 21-Travis Hery, 00:13.822[1]; 2. 0-Steve Irwin, 00:13.887[3]; 3. 9-Dustin Webber, 00:14.153[7]; 4. 24L-Lee Underwood, 00:14.186[4]; 5. 1B-Keith Baxter, 00:14.835[2]; 6. 24-Landon Simon, 00:15.960[5]; 7. 002-Garrett Mitchell, 00:15.960[6]

Qualifying 2: 1. 98-Saban Bibent, 00:13.727[6]; 2. 52-Isaac Chapple, 00:13.749[3]; 3. 4J-Justin Owen, 00:13.948[2]; 4. 18-Dallas Hewitt, 00:13.972[1]; 5. 4-Michael Fischesser, 00:14.146[4]; 6. 14-Chad Wilson, 00:14.497[5]; 7. 73-Blake Vermillion, 00:14.645[7]

Qualifying 3: 1. 41-Ricky Lewis, 00:13.364[4]; 2. 20-Tayte Williamson, 00:14.022[2]; 3. 5-Jesse Vermillion, 00:14.393[6]; 4. 1MC-Wayne McPeek, 00:14.487[1]; 5. 53-Steve Little, 00:14.659[3]; 6. 001-Greg Mitchell, 00:14.748[5]; 7. 35-Nick Simons, 00:16.312[7]

C&M RACING EQUIPMENT SPORT MODS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 2S-Blake Sheets[1]; 2. 23-Bob Crace[2]; 3. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[6]; 4. 42A-Jamey Adams[4]; 5. RC10-Reed Bishop[5]; 6. 12-Joseph Buskirk[8]; 7. 51A-Davey Akers[7]; 8. 9K-Kevin Wills[14]; 9. 3K-Kyle Payne[10]; 10. 9F-Dave Jamison[12]; 11. 13-Adam Jordan[9]; 12. 33-Gary Park[3]; 13. 26-Gary Griffith[11]; 14. 5-Landon Barker[13]; 15. 26M-Marcus Collart[18]; 16. 711-Adam Jones[15]; 17. 17K-Bill Williams[19]; 18. 8-Chris Hopkins[20]; 19. 16-JD Broughton[17]; 20. 11-Brandon Colley[16]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 16-JD Broughton[1]; 2. 26M-Marcus Collart[2]; 3. 17K-Bill Williams[5]; 4. 8-Chris Hopkins[4]; 5. 10P-Cody Price[6]; 6. 73-Tonka Harris[9]; 7. B57-Billy Webb[7]; 8. 17-Nick McNichols[12]; 9. 11S-Sterling Packer[16]; 10. 44N-Ethan Fout[13]; 11. 25-Dave Landmon[11]; 12. 62-Brian Williams[18]; 13. 13J-Luke Jordan[3]; 14. 772-Joe Williams[8]; 15. 4D-Shanon Davis[20]; 16. 30 30-Camden Houser[15]; 17. (DNS) 10C-Jimmy Corley; 18. (DNS) 25S-Tim Siddle; 19. (DNS) 62C-Jeff Conrad; 20. (DNS) 2-Austin Barker

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2S-Blake Sheets[2]; 2. RC10-Reed Bishop[1]; 3. 13-Adam Jordan[4]; 4. 5-Landon Barker[3]; 5. 16-JD Broughton[5]; 6. 17K-Bill Williams[7]; 7. 73-Tonka Harris[6]; 8. 44N-Ethan Fout[9]; 9. 25S-Tim Siddle[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Bob Crace[1]; 2. 18C-Miles Cook Jr[2]; 3. 3K-Kyle Payne[3]; 4. 9K-Kevin Wills[5]; 5. 26M-Marcus Collart[4]; 6. 10P-Cody Price[6]; 7. 10C-Jimmy Corley[8]; 8. 62C-Jeff Conrad[7]; 9. 62-Brian Williams[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Gary Park[2]; 2. 51A-Davey Akers[1]; 3. 26-Gary Griffith[6]; 4. 711-Adam Jones[3]; 5. 13J-Luke Jordan[4]; 6. B57-Billy Webb[9]; 7. 25-Dave Landmon[7]; 8. 30 30-Camden Houser[8]; 9. 2-Austin Barker[5]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 42A-Jamey Adams[1]; 2. 12-Joseph Buskirk[3]; 3. 9F-Dave Jamison[4]; 4. 11-Brandon Colley[2]; 5. 8-Chris Hopkins[9]; 6. 772-Joe Williams[7]; 7. 17-Nick McNichols[8]; 8. 11S-Sterling Packer[6]; 9. 4D-Shanon Davis[5]

Qualifying 1: 1. RC10-Reed Bishop, 00:15.854[32]; 2. 23-Bob Crace, 00:15.958[27]; 3. 51A-Davey Akers, 00:15.986[35]; 4. 42A-Jamey Adams, 00:16.101[16]; 5. 2S-Blake Sheets, 00:16.130[10]; 6. 18C-Miles Cook Jr, 00:16.187[13]; 7. 33-Gary Park, 00:16.219[3]; 8. 11-Brandon Colley, 00:16.221[11]; 9. 5-Landon Barker, 00:16.245[9]; 10. 3K-Kyle Payne, 00:16.355[12]; 11. 711-Adam Jones, 00:16.373[28]; 12. 12-Joseph Buskirk, 00:16.415[4]; 13. 13-Adam Jordan, 00:16.453[1]; 14. 26M-Marcus Collart, 00:16.505[19]; 15. 13J-Luke Jordan, 00:16.521[29]; 16. 9F-Dave Jamison, 00:16.604[22]; 17. 16-JD Broughton, 00:16.622[24]; 18. 9K-Kevin Wills, 00:16.674[15]; 19. 2-Austin Barker, 00:16.711[14]; 20. 4D-Shanon Davis, 00:16.740[34]; 21. 73-Tonka Harris, 00:16.756[33]; 22. 10P-Cody Price, 00:16.759[17]; 23. 26-Gary Griffith, 00:16.789[31]; 24. 11S-Sterling Packer, 00:16.829[25]; 25. 25S-Tim Siddle, 00:17.019[8]; 26. 62C-Jeff Conrad, 00:17.032[26]; 27. 772-Joe Williams, 00:17.292[6]; 28. 10C-Jimmy Corley, 00:17.485[2]; 29. 30 30-Camden Houser, 00:17.599[5]; 30. 17-Nick McNichols, 00:17.649[21]; 31. 44N-Ethan Fout, 00:17.779[23]; 32. 62-Brian Williams, 00:17.827[7]; 33. B57-Billy Webb, 00:18.115[20]; 34. 17K-Bill Williams, 00:19.204[30]; 35. 8-Chris Hopkins, 00:19.204[18]

MIDGETS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 5M-Michael Magic[3]; 2. 71-Stratton Briggs[1]; 3. 6-Isaac Chapple[8]; 4. 6K-Kyle Keaton[2]; 5. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[6]; 6. 5Y-Josh Yenser[9]; 7. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[13]; 8. 33L-Luke Lemons[16]; 9. 36-Ian Creager[11]; 10. 18-Zach Wigal[5]; 11. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[7]; 12. 11K-Kayla Roell[4]; 13. 20X-Jon Watson[14]; 14. 97-Jim Jones[20]; 15. 4T-Cody Dye[17]; 16. 11L-Taylor Nibert[15]; 17. 3E-Alex Watson[18]; 18. 5-Jody Paul[19]; 19. 11T-Bryce Dues[10]; 20. 35-Bryce Massingill[12]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5M-Michael Magic[3]; 2. 11K-Kayla Roell[2]; 3. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[4]; 4. 11T-Bryce Dues[5]; 5. 49P-Carl Peterson IV[1]; 6. 33L-Luke Lemons[6]; 7. 5-Jody Paul[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Zach Wigal[3]; 2. 71-Stratton Briggs[4]; 3. 6-Isaac Chapple[1]; 4. 36-Ian Creager[2]; 5. 20X-Jon Watson[5]; 6. 4T-Cody Dye[6]; 7. 97-Jim Jones[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 6K-Kyle Keaton[3]; 2. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[4]; 3. 5Y-Josh Yenser[1]; 4. 35-Bryce Massingill[5]; 5. 11L-Taylor Nibert[2]; 6. 3E-Alex Watson[6]

Qualifying 1: 1. 11H-Abby Hohlbein, 00:15.260[2]; 2. 5M-Michael Magic, 00:15.306[4]; 3. 11K-Kayla Roell, 00:15.623[3]; 4. 49P-Carl Peterson IV, 00:15.623[7]; 5. 11T-Bryce Dues, 00:15.900[5]; 6. 33L-Luke Lemons, 00:15.951[1]; 7. 5-Jody Paul, 00:16.910[6]

Qualifying 2: 1. 71-Stratton Briggs, 00:15.013[3]; 2. 18-Zach Wigal, 00:15.192[7]; 3. 36-Ian Creager, 00:15.308[5]; 4. 6-Isaac Chapple, 00:15.586[6]; 5. 20X-Jon Watson, 00:16.017[1]; 6. 4T-Cody Dye, 00:16.440[2]; 7. 97-Jim Jones, 00:16.487[4]

Qualifying 3: 1. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell, 00:15.409[5]; 2. 6K-Kyle Keaton, 00:15.536[6]; 3. 11L-Taylor Nibert, 00:15.715[4]; 4. 5Y-Josh Yenser, 00:15.727[2]; 5. 35-Bryce Massingill, 00:16.534[1]; 6. 3E-Alex Watson, 00:16.616[3]

IMCA RACESAVER 305

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 78-Justin Clark[5]; 2. 14S-Jacob Stickle[2]; 3. 00H-Michael Helterbran[1]; 4. 17P-Austin Powell[6]; 5. 22J-Joe Allagree[7]; 6. 4T-Dylan Troyer[3]; 7. 79-Chris Miller[10]; 8. 16E-Caleb Erwin[12]; 9. 8C-Lewie Christian[8]; 10. A79-Ashley Tackett[15]; 11. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr[14]; 12. 319-Steve Watts[11]; 13. 71-Joe Coggin[9]; 14. 12C-Tadd Clary[17]; 15. 21G-Roman Gephart[13]; 16. 9K-Kyle Kruger[4]; 17. 1H-Hunter Young[16]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9K-Kyle Kruger[1]; 2. 14S-Jacob Stickle[3]; 3. 4T-Dylan Troyer[2]; 4. 22J-Joe Allagree[4]; 5. 71-Joe Coggin[5]; 6. 319-Steve Watts[6]; 7. 21G-Roman Gephart[7]; 8. A79-Ashley Tackett[8]; 9. 12C-Tadd Clary[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 78-Justin Clark[1]; 2. 17P-Austin Powell[2]; 3. 00H-Michael Helterbran[4]; 4. 8C-Lewie Christian[3]; 5. 79-Chris Miller[5]; 6. 16E-Caleb Erwin[6]; 7. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr[7]; 8. 1H-Hunter Young[8]

Qualifying 1: 1. 9K-Kyle Kruger, 00:13.600[7]; 2. 78-Justin Clark, 00:13.691[3]; 3. 4T-Dylan Troyer, 00:13.691[16]; 4. 17P-Austin Powell, 00:13.696[5]; 5. 14S-Jacob Stickle, 00:13.778[9]; 6. 8C-Lewie Christian, 00:13.790[12]; 7. 22J-Joe Allagree, 00:13.807[4]; 8. 00H-Michael Helterbran, 00:13.900[6]; 9. 71-Joe Coggin, 00:14.029[10]; 10. 79-Chris Miller, 00:14.055[15]; 11. 319-Steve Watts, 00:14.241[8]; 12. 16E-Caleb Erwin, 00:14.467[1]; 13. 21G-Roman Gephart, 00:14.614[2]; 14. 97-Chad Hyatt Sr, 00:14.789[13]; 15. A79-Ashley Tackett, 00:14.836[14]; 16. 1H-Hunter Young, 00:15.954[17]; 17. 12C-Tadd Clary, 00:16.452[11]

