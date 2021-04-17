Fresh off of an outstanding indoor track season where Hunter Hoover finished fifth at the NAIA National Championships in the 3,000 meter run, along with another strong start to the outdoor track season, Hoover sandwiched the two excellent showings into yet another Mid-South Conference Runner of the Week honor, this time doing so in the sport of cross country as announced by conference officials Monday afternoon.
Hoover, who has already posted a national qualifying, NAIA A Standard 5,000 meter time in outdoor track, notched the only time under 27 minutes (26:47) on an overcast day and a wet course surface to win his first Mid-South Conference Cross Country Championship as well as the resulting MSC Runner of the Year Award.
He helped lead the Shawnee State men's cross country program to its fifth consecutive Mid-South Conference Championship -- and its 10th in its 11 seasons in the conference -- as a result as Shawnee State scored 23 points, just eight above a perfect team score of 15, en route to a dominating 41-point win over its competition.
The award is the first for Hoover in the sport of cross country since Sept. 11, 2019.
