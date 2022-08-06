Note: This is one in a series of profile articles featuring the athletes, teams and individuals who were inducted into the Waverly High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 14, 2022, as members of the classes of 2020 and 2021.
He could run forward, backward, to the right or to the left, and fast in any direction. He could score by the run, the pass, a punt return or a kickoff return. Dan DeVito was the ideal back.
“He had one of the most elusive types of speed on the field. He could maneuver, turn, change direction and then go so fast,” remembered his teammate and classmate Paul Skinner. “He was a finess runner where he could hit a whole and be thru it. He was an amazing back, he could open up the field.”
DeVito, who now lives in Florida and graduated in 1969, played varsity football all four years.
Although injuries caused him to miss most of the first five games of his senior year, he still helped Waverly that year finish with a 10-0 record was an all-Southern Ohio Conference honorary selection.
But it was that junior year when he truly shined.
He was second team all-Ohio at running back after being named first team all-Southeast District. He was first team all-SOC after being an all-SOC honorable mention choice as a sophomore. In leading Waverly to an 8-1-1 record in 1967, he led the Portsmouth area in scoring with 120 points including 18 touchdowns, outscoring such notables as Don Gullett of McKell, Ky. His touchdown runs as a junior included five of nearly 50 yards or more and in one three-game stretch, he tallied 11 touchdowns.
He also played basketball and was a member of the first golf teams Waverly ever fielded, but his claim to fame was football, where the Tigers were 30-8-2 in his four year career, including 18-1-1 his final two years.
In those final two years, considering he missed almost half of his senior year, he still scored 25 touchdowns, including 18 on the ground, three on pass receptions, two on punt returns and another two on kickoff returns.
He went to Denison University to play football after leaving Waverly, but another knee injury halted his career after his freshman year.
“Dan played at a time when running attacks ruled most southern Ohio offenses,” Skinner pointed out. “All of our opponents were studying film of Dan and how he ran so they could stop them. That fact makes his rushing numbers even more impressive.”
