The old adage that ‘it is hard to beat a team three times’ did not prove to be the case for the Piketon Redstreaks, who defeated the Huntington Huntsmen 60-47 in a Division III sectional semifinal matchup on Tuesday evening.
The Redstreaks had beaten Huntington 63-32 just one week earlier in a game that included a breakout performance by Piketon freshman Declan Davis. That win was also the start of a four-game winning streak that included the most recent tournament victory over Huntington.
The tournament win sent Piketon to Wheelersburg for a sectional final matchup with the hosting Pirates on Friday night at 7 p.m. Results were not available at press time.
In that Tuesday tourney victory, Piketon senior Brady Coreno delivered a career-high scoring game, providing 22 points for the Redstreaks in an effort that included five three-pointers. Coreno had scored 12 points in the previous week’s meeting against Huntington.
Coreno hit his first three in the opening quarter Tuesday night as Piketon worked to overcome a slow start. Huntington had grabbed a 10-9 lead by the end of the frame.
The Redstreaks started to generate some offense in the second quarter. Coreno added five more points to lead the charge, followed by Tra Swayne with four, Brent McGuire with a three-pointer and Kydan Potts with a bucket. At the break, the Streaks had moved ahead by one, 23-22.
In the third quarter, Coreno hit two more three-pointers to account for six points, while Swayne had six points from a bucket and four free throws. Levi Gullion and Potts each added a bucket, as Piketon outscored Huntington 16-6 to go up 39-28.
Coreno and Swayne led the charge again in the fourth quarter. Each of them hit a bucket and a three-pointer. Coreno also hit three foul shots, while Swayne provided two. Potts added two more buckets in the post, while McGuire and Gullion each added a point from the line. Piketon outscored Huntington 21-19 to take the 60-47 win.
Behind Coreno’s 22 point night, Swayne finished with 17 points and Potts had 10 points.
In the previous meeting against Huntington, Piketon coach Kyle Miller had praised the play of all his players, but in particular Davis and Coreno. In that game, Davis and Levi Gullion each scored 13 points, followed by Coreno and Swayne with 12 points each. Davis connected on 7-of-8 from the line in that 13 point effort.
“Declan was massive as a freshman. He is not afraid, and he sticks his nose in there. He deserved this night,” said Miller after that game.
“Declan is a guy who is not afraid to mix it up. If a guy comes to practice with the mindset of coasting, Declan doesn’t know that word. It allows us to be pretty competitive in practice. We are going to continue to see his growth go and go.”
On that same night, Miller had this to say about Coreno: “Brady shot the ball well, but more importantly, he was a great cutter and able to get inside the key way and find some baskets off cuts in transition.”
Other players stepped up as well: “Brent (McGuire) played strongly. He’s always patient when he attacks,” said Miller. “It didn’t show up a whole lot in the stat book for Levi Gullion, but his activity was incredible. I believe he had four steals and two blocks, and six assists. I was most proud of the activity he had. Tra Swayne was solid for us and able to get to double figure scoring. He has been that way for us for the majority of the season.”
That 63-32 win by Piketon over Huntington on Tuesday, Feb. 8 was followed by a dominating 46-15 win over Westfall on Friday, Feb. 11. Those victories allowed the Redstreaks to move into second place in the Scioto Valley Conference, finishing league play at 10-4. Zane Trace took the championship at 12-2, while Unioto finished third at 9-5 and Westfall was fourth at 8-6.
In the win over Westfall, Declan Davis scored 13 points to lead the way, followed by Levi Gullion and Tra Swayne with 10 points each, Brady Coreno with eight points and Owen Armstrong with five points.
Piketon led 11-2 after the opening quarter, and 20-4 at the half. By the end of the third quarter, the lead was 35-8 before the Redstreaks finished the 46-15 win over the visiting Mustangs.
Then on Saturday, Feb. 12, Piketon picked up a non-league game at Manchester, defeating the hosting Greyhounds 56-44. In that contest, Levi Gullion led the scoring attack with 21 points, followed by Tra Swayne with 15, Brent McGuire with seven and Brady Coreno with six.
All of those results, including the sectional semifinal win over Huntington, saw the Redstreaks improve to 14-9 going into Friday night’s sectional final at Wheelersburg. The winner of that game will be back in action in district tournament play at Waverly on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.
For the complete box score from the tournament game against Huntington as well as Westfall and Manchester games, please see the accompanying “Pike County Varsity Basketball Box Scores” in the sports section.
