Big 10

INDIANAPOLIS – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh recalled Gary Moeller as not just a former coach but also a good friend of his father, Jack Harbaugh, at the Big Ten football media days on Tuesday.

Moeller, a Lima native, was an assistant coach at Michigan all five years Jim Harbaugh played for the Wolverines and Moeller and Jack Harbaugh coached together for four years while they were assistant coaches at Michigan.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments