After suffering a rough 15-5 loss at Minford Friday night, the Waverly Tigers returned home for a Monday night tilt with South Webster, winning 7-3.
In Friday’s 15-5 loss, Waverly’s J.T. Barnett suffered the loss on the mound and also suffered an injury.
Waverly had moved out to an early 3-0 lead after the opening inning and still led 5-4 entering the bottom of the fifth inning. The Falcons came to the plate and took control by scoring seven runs. Minford added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to bring the game to a close.
For the Tigers, Hunter Hauck, L.T. Jordan, Jase Hurd, J.T. Barnett, Dawson Shoemaker and Cristian Mossbarger all had one hit each. Cristian Mossbarger produced a double with his hit and also had two RBIs.
Cole Borland was credited with the six inning pitching victory for the Falcons. Of the five runs surrendered, only two were earned. He gave up six hits, struck out four batters and walked three. The Falcons finished with nine hits. Gage Wheeler and Aodhan Queen both went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
In Monday’s win over South Webster, the Tigers pushed ahead early and ultimately never allowed the Jeeps to get much traction.
Quinton Hurd started on the mound for Waverly and nearly threw a complete game, finishing 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts and three walks.
From the plate, Dawson Shoemaker was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Peyton Harris was 1-2, with two runs and one RBI. Hunter Hauck ended his night 2-3 with a pair of RBIs.
“Great game from sophomore Quinton Hurd: he really commanded the zone with three pitches tonight,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble. “Shoe (Dawson Shoemaker) has really been swinging the bat well and got us on the board early with an RBI-single. Then Peyton and Hunter followed with RBIs to give Q (Quinton Hurd) a cushion.”
The Tigers are scheduled to take on Belpre at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe on Thursday evening at 4:30 p.m. Then they will get back into Southern Ohio Conference Division II action with a game at Eastern on Friday night. A Saturday noon game is also scheduled for VA Memorial Stadium, pitting the Tigers against the West Union Dragons.
