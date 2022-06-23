A pair of dominant wins were the order of the week for the Waverly Post 142 Junior Shockers (17U).
Waverly traveled to Scioto County Monday evening and picked up a 14-5 victory over South Webster 17U. Then on Tuesday, the Junior Shockers returned home to the Waverly High School field and defeated Hillsboro Post 129 17U by a score of 13-1 in five innings.
South Webster gained the early lead in the game by plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Shockers responded with a pair of runs to tie it in the top of the second.
Quinton Hurd began the top of the second with a leadoff walk. After a strikeout and a flyout, Zack Hannah produced a single. Then Cam Thacker sent them both home with a triple to right field, knotting the score a 2-2.
The top of the third inning saw the Shockers take control, as they tacked on five more runs. Hunter Hauck and Creed Smith drew back-to-back walks to start it. Next, Malik Diack delivered a one-out single to plate Hauck before Quinton Hurd drew a walk to fill the bases. Then Garrett Moore was hit by a pitch, sending Smith home. Tanner Nichols drew the next walk, pushing Diack across the plate to make the lead 5-2. Zack Hannah grounded into a fielder's choice to plate Hurd. Then Garrett Moore scored on an error to make the lead 7-2.
South Webster countered with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the third inning, cutting the lead down to 7-4.
The Junior Shockers followed with their biggest inning of the night, plating seven runs in the top of the fourth. Creed Smith started with a one-out infield hit before Trevor Fike did the same. A groundout followed, pushing the runners to second and third. Then Smith stole home, moving the score to 8-4.
South Webster continued to struggle as Quinton Hurd and Garrett Moore both walked, filling the bases. Tanner Nichols reached via an error, allowing Fike to score. Zack Hannah produced a single to right field, giving Hurd and Moore the opportunity to score, extending the lead to 11-4. Cam Thacker reached via an error that allowed Tanner Nichols to score. Cayde Conley had the final hit of the inning, allowing Hannah and Thacker to score and make the lead 14-4.
Needing a run to keep the game from ending early on the 10-run rule, South Webster produced one in the bottom of the fourth inning, cutting the lead to 14-5. Neither team scored in the final three innings.
For Post 142, Zack Hannah led the way in hits and RBIs. He finished 2-3 with two runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases. He also started on the mound and was the winning pitcher. In 3.1 innings of work, Hannah gave up five runs (two earned) on four hits, while striking out two and walking six.
Cayde Conley logged 2.2 innings, giving up three hits and no runs while striking out two. From the plate, he was 1-4 with two RBIs.
Zane Brownfield pitched the final inning. He walked three batters and struck out one.
Cam Thacker had the only extra-base hit, going 1-3 with a triple, a run and two RBIs. Tanner Nichols was 1-3 with a run and an RBI, while Malik Diack was 1-4 with a run and an RBI. Hunter Hauck, Creed Smith and Trevor Fike all had a single.
On Tuesday night in front of the home crowd, the Junior Shockers took care of business in five innings, defeating Hillsboro Post 129 by a score of 13-1.
The first four runs came in the opening inning for Post 142. First, Hunter Hauck reached base on an error, but he was out at second when Creed Smith reached on a fielder's choice bunt. Trevor Fike produced a single, giving Smith the time to go all the way home and score the first run. Malik Diack drew a walk. Then Fike took third on a passed ball and Diack stole second. A groundout from Quinton Hurd gave Fike the opportunity to score.
The bases were filled again when Garrett Moore and Christian Horn drew walks. Diack was able to score on a passed ball. Then Will Armstrong produced a single, sending Moore home to make the lead 4-0.
Waverly plated three more runs in the bottom of the third inning. Diack hit a grounder and reached via an error. Diack stole second, advanced to third on a single from Quinton Hurd, and then scored on a single from Garrett Moore. Later, Hurd was able to score on an error. Moore also scored on a passed ball before the inning came to a close, making the lead 7-0.
Hillsboro generated its only run of the game in the top of the fourth inning following a pair of errors, 7-1.
Then the Shockers took care of business and produced six more runs to bring the game to an early end. The bottom of the fourth began with some big hits. Zane Brownfield led off with a triple and scored on a double from Hunter Hauck. Creed Smith drew a walk to put runners at first and second. Then Trevor Fike reached base safely on an error, allowing Hauck and Smith to score, making the lead 10-1.
Diack and Horn both walked, and Garrett Moore reached on a dropped third strike after Trevor Fike stole home, 11-1. Then Jamison Morton delivered a two-RBI single, scoring Diack and McCleese to make the lead 13-1 before the inning came to a close.
A leadoff double was all of the offense Hillsboro could muster in the top of the fifth inning, bringing the game to an end on the 10-run rule.
Trevor Fike started on the mound and pitched all five innings in the victory. He gave up one run (unearned) on two hits, while striking out 10 batters and walking none. He also went 1-3 from the plate with two RBIs, two runs and three stolen bases. Malik Diack and Creed Smith tied for the most stolen bases with four each.
Jamison Morton finished 1-3 with two RBIs. Garrett Moore was 1-1 with an RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Hunter Hauck was 1-3 with a double, a run and one RBI. Will Armstrong was 1-2 with one RBI. Zane Brownfield was 1-3 with a triple and a run. Quinton Hurd was also 1-3 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base.
The Junior Shockers had a couple of days off from games before heading to Hillsboro Wood Bat Tourney for a weekend full of games.
