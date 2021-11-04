Scioto‌ ‌Valley‌ ‌Conference‌ ‌All-League‌ ‌Football‌ ‌Team‌ ‌2021-2022‌ ‌

ALL-LEAGUE SELECTIONS:

PIKETON: Piketon senior Levi‌ ‌Gullion‌ - Offensive‌ ‌Back‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Year; Piketon senior Camren‌ ‌Loar; Piketon senior Johnny‌ ‌Burton‌; Piketon senior Hunter‌ ‌McComas‌ - Co-Offensive‌ ‌Lineman‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Year; Piketon senior Braiden‌ ‌Dunham‌ - Defensive‌ ‌Lineman‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Year; Piketon senior Kydan‌ ‌Potts‌.

ZANE TRACE: Zane‌ ‌Trace‌ senior Kyle‌ ‌Ramsey‌ - Co-Offensive‌ ‌Lineman‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Year)‌; Zane Trace senior Carter‌ ‌Hill‌; Zane Trace senior Joey‌ ‌Gray‌; Zane Trace senior Ethan‌ ‌Wilson‌; Zane Trace senior Ben‌ ‌Nichols‌ - Special‌ ‌Teams‌ ‌Player‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Year.

UNIOTO: Unioto junior Maddox‌ ‌Fox‌; Unioto junior Casey‌ ‌Dray‌; Unioto senior Whyatt Ward; Unioto sophomore Lucas Hanes - Kicker‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Year. 

PAINT VALLEY: Paint Valley junior Cavan‌ ‌Cooper‌ - Defensive‌ ‌Back‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Year; Paint‌ ‌Valley‌ ‌senior Trent‌ ‌Mettler‌; Paint‌ ‌Valley‌ senior Cordell‌ ‌Grubb‌ ‌- Punter‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Year; Paint Valley senior Dillon‌ ‌McDonald‌. 

HUNTINGTON: Huntington senior Dalton‌ ‌Haubeil‌, Huntington senior Seth‌ ‌McCloskey‌.

ADENA: Adena junior Caleb‌ ‌Osborne‌, Adena senior Will‌ ‌Dratwa‌.

WESTFALL: Westfall senior Trey‌ ‌Keeton‌.

SOUTHEASTERN: Southeastern junior Trusten‌ ‌McWhorter‌. 

Honorable‌ ‌Mention‌: Piketon's Jacob‌ ‌Taylor‌, Carter‌ ‌Williams‌, Zane‌ ‌Brownfield‌, and Alex‌ ‌Jenkins‌; Zane‌ ‌Trace‌'s Nalin‌ ‌Robinson‌, Hadin‌ ‌Brannigan‌, Jagger‌ ‌Stauffer‌, and Daniel‌ ‌Barnhart‌; Unioto's Quinlan‌ ‌Netter‌, Nathan‌ ‌Morrison‌, Cody‌ ‌Tuttle‌, Matt‌ ‌Griffin‌; Paint‌ ‌Valley‌'s Dax‌ ‌Estep‌, Kadin‌ ‌Henderson‌, Roman‌ ‌Wisecup‌, and Beau‌ ‌Blankenship‌; Huntington's Dalton‌ ‌Black‌, Jaydon‌ ‌Noble‌, DJ‌ Crocker‌, and Noah‌ ‌Potter‌; ‌Adena's Clay‌ ‌Wilt‌, Garrett‌ ‌Britton‌, Nathan‌ ‌Drietzler‌, Andrew‌ ‌Vickers‌; Westfall's Todd‌ ‌Scheel‌, AJ‌ ‌Shoults‌, Hunter‌ ‌Probasco‌, and Bryce‌ ‌Wickline‌; Southeastern‌'s RJ‌ ‌Cartwright‌, Landon‌ ‌Ramey‌, Brandon‌ ‌Maldouado‌ and Ryan‌ ‌Peters‌. 

League‌ ‌Champions:‌ ‌Piketon‌ ‌(6-0)‌ ‌

Coach‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Year:‌ Tyler‌ ‌Gullion‌ ‌

Reserve‌ ‌Champions:‌ ‌Unioto‌ ‌

Junior‌ ‌High‌ ‌Champions:‌ ‌Unioto‌ ‌

