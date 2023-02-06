A long drought has come to an end for the Waverly Tigers.
In Southern Ohio Conference Division II varsity boys basketball action Friday night, the Tigers tasted victory for the first time in 2023. Waverly used solid defense and put three players in double figures to pull off a 44-41 win on the road over the hosting Portsmouth West Senators. Waverly was led by senior Logan Swords with 17 points, followed by Jamison Morton and Caden Nibert, who added 12 points each.
Getting the victory also required the Tigers to claw back from behind, as a rough first quarter saw them fall behind by double digits, 17-4. Nibert was responsible for all four points, connecting on a free throw and later adding a three-pointer.
The Tigers began to cut into the lead in the second quarter when Swords led the offensive attack by scoring nine of his team’s 13 points with three buckets and a triple. Morton connected on a trey and Nibert added another free throw. Meanwhile, the Waverly defense limited the Senators to eight points. That allowed them to pull within eight at the half, 25-17.
A second half comeback was in order for the Tigers. The third quarter saw Waverly score a game-high 18 points and limit the Senators to nine points. That effort gave the Tigers a 35-34 advantage. Morton had the hot hand, drilling a trio of triples to lead the third-quarter attack and Logan Swords had another trey. Ryan Haynes generated a pair of buckets, while Nibert and Carroll each added a free throw.
Although Waverly’s offense slowed in the fourth quarter, the Tigers still managed to outscore the Senators 9-7 to secure the 44-41 win. Nibert and Swords each had a pair of buckets. Swords also connected on a free throw.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 2-17 overall and 2-12 in the SOC II. They returned home to take on Oak Hill Tuesday night. They will head to Lucasville Valley on Friday night.
