A long drought has come to an end for the Waverly Tigers.

In Southern Ohio Conference Division II varsity boys basketball action Friday night, the Tigers tasted victory for the first time in 2023. Waverly used solid defense and put three players in double figures to pull off a 44-41 win on the road over the hosting Portsmouth West Senators. Waverly was led by senior Logan Swords with 17 points, followed by Jamison Morton and Caden Nibert, who added 12 points each.


