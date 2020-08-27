Date;Match/Location;Time

8/5;@ Little Scioto;12:00

8/6;@ Portsmouth - Elks C.C. Invite;9:00

8/10;@ Little Scioto;12:00

8/12;Little Scioto;11:00

8/13;@ Dogwood Hills;10:00

8/17;@ Franklin Valley;10:00

8/20;@ Elks C.C.;4:00

8/26;@ Franklin Valley;4:00

8/31;@ Little Scioto;4:00

9/8;@ Franklin Valley;4:00

9/10;@ Franklin Valley;4:00

9/14;@ Elks C.C.;4:00

9/17;@ Elks C.C. - SOC championship;12:00

9/21;@ Little Scioto;4:00

9/30;Sectional @ Franklin Valley;9:00

