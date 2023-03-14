In the historic first-ever Ohio High School Athletic Association girls state wrestling tournament, Waverly sophomore wrestler Abby Green made some history of her own.

Green became the first-ever Waverly and Pike County wrestler to win a match at the OHSAA state tournament with an opening round victory on Friday, March 10. Waverly’s Emma Davis and Western’s Callie Farmer also made their first appearances in the state tournament, but neither of them were able to record a victory. The state tournament was held at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments