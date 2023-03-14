The Pike County wrestlers and coaches were thrilled to be a part of the first-ever OHSAA girls state wrestling tournament at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University. Shortly after their arrival on Friday, March 10, they took a group photo together. From left to right are Waverly junior Emma Davis, Waverly sophomore Abby Green, Waverly head wrestling coach Scott Green, Western sophomore Callie Farmer, Waverly assistant wrestling coach Calvin Tolliver, and Waverly and Western girls wrestling coach Mindie Young.
Waverly sophomore Abby Green pins her opponent during home action earlier this season. Green became Waverly’s first ever wrestler to win a match at state and also is the girls’ record holder in wins with 35.
The Pike County wrestlers and coaches were thrilled to be a part of the first-ever OHSAA girls state wrestling tournament at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University. Shortly after their arrival on Friday, March 10, they took a group photo together. From left to right are Waverly junior Emma Davis, Waverly sophomore Abby Green, Waverly head wrestling coach Scott Green, Western sophomore Callie Farmer, Waverly assistant wrestling coach Calvin Tolliver, and Waverly and Western girls wrestling coach Mindie Young.
Submitted photo
Waverly sophomore Abby Green pins her opponent during home action earlier this season. Green became Waverly’s first ever wrestler to win a match at state and also is the girls’ record holder in wins with 35.
In the historic first-ever Ohio High School Athletic Association girls state wrestling tournament, Waverly sophomore wrestler Abby Green made some history of her own.
Green became the first-ever Waverly and Pike County wrestler to win a match at the OHSAA state tournament with an opening round victory on Friday, March 10. Waverly’s Emma Davis and Western’s Callie Farmer also made their first appearances in the state tournament, but neither of them were able to record a victory. The state tournament was held at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University.
For Green, it took the wrestling version of overtime to advance to the second round of competition in the 135-pound weight class. After three two-minute periods, the match went to a one-minute overtime period where Green won with a sudden victory, pinning her opponent Keystone freshman Sage O’Brien. That triumph saw Green advance to the second day of the tournament on Saturday, March 11.
In the double-elimination tournament, Green began the second day with a match against Springboro senior Rylee Gust. The two wrestlers went the distance in regulation with Gust winning by decision on points, 9-6. That sent Green to the consolation bracket where she faced Lakota West freshman Kelsey King. Green’s tournament run came to an end there, as King won by pin 54 seconds into the contest. Green finishes her season with a record of 35-12. Those 35 wins are the most by a girl thus far in Waverly program history, making her a new record holder as well.
Green’s teammate and Waverly junior Emma Davis was paired up against Lebanon sophomore Andi Addis in the opening round in the 125-pound weight class on Friday. The two battled through the first and second periods before Addis pinned Davis in the third after a total of 5:11. In the consolation bracket, Davis faced Marysville senior Malia Burkhardt and waged another long battle that went into the third period. Burkhart won by pin after 4:44 of total time. That ended Davis’ season and competition on Friday.
Representing Western High School, sophomore Callie Farmer, her school’s first ever wrestler and wrestling state tournament qualifier, met up with Jonathan Alder senior Alahna Levasseur in the opening round on Friday. Levasseur won by pin in the first period after 54 seconds. That sent Farmer to the consolation round where she faced Parma senior Autumn Szucs. Farmer was able to battle Szucs longer, but she was ultimately pinned after 1:45. That ended Farmer’s run on the opening day.
Since none of the Pike County wrestlers are seniors, all three will have the opportunity to try and make their way to state for the second year in a row in the 2023-24 high school wrestling season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.