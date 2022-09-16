Brady Moore dive

Eastern’s Brady Moore dives forward as he fights for additional yardage at midfield in Friday’s battle with Berne Union.

 Julie Billings

For the Eastern Eagles, the taste of victory remains elusive.

The Eagles had their chances on Friday night facing the visiting Berne Union Golden Rockets, but saw their hopes dashed late in the game. Berne Union scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:06 left in the game and took the 21-14 win.

