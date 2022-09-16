For the Eastern Eagles, the taste of victory remains elusive.
The Eagles had their chances on Friday night facing the visiting Berne Union Golden Rockets, but saw their hopes dashed late in the game. Berne Union scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:06 left in the game and took the 21-14 win.
It started well for the Eagles. After Eastern’s defense forced Berne Union to go three-and-out on the opening possession, the Eagles followed with a scoring drive. Eastern running back Landyn Reinsmith closed the 7-play, 70-yard drive with a 10-yard scamper, diving into the end zone. The conversion failed, but the Eagles had the lead, 6-0, with 5:57 left in the opening quarter.
It was a battle of field position for the rest of the first quarter and well into the second. Eastern’s break came when Wyatt Richardson intercepted a pass thrown by Berne Union quarterback Nate Nemeth with 7:03 left in the second quarter. That allowed the Eagles to settle in for a long scoring drive, using up nearly six minutes by mixing runs from Teagan Werner, Brewer Tomlison, Brady Moore, EHS quarterback Dylan Morton and Landyn Reinsmith. It was Reinsmith who scored his team’s second touchdown from one yard away. Then Reinsmith broke to the outside for a successful conversion, giving Eastern the 14-0 lead with 1:26 left until halftime.
Berne Union managed to get on the scoreboard before the break. A speedy Nate Nemeth, the BUHS QB, eluded Eastern defenders and ran around in the backfield before getting the ball to Colton Woodgeard for a 34-yard gain. The Eagles caught up to Woodgeard at the 4-yard line. Then Luke Shafer took the handoff and scored. The kick was good, cutting the Eastern lead to 14-7. It remained there at the half.
Berne Union moved closer to Eastern in the third quarter. After forcing the Eagles to go 3-and-out, the Golden Rockets put together a 72-yard scoring drive that took 10 plays. Shafer capped it by breaking a 31-yard touchdown run. The kick failed, leaving Eastern with a 14-13 lead with 5:38 left in the third quarter.
The two teams continued to fight the field position battle. Eastern put together a long drive that took more than six minutes off the clock late in the fourth quarter. But it stalled on fourth down at midfield.
Berne Union took over with 5:10 left on the clock, and produced the game-winning drive. Shafer broke his second straight 31-yard touchdown run, crossing the goal line with 3:06 left. Nemeth kept the ball himself for the conversion, giving the Golden Rockets the 21-14 lead.
Eastern was able to get into Berne Union territory on the final drive, but lost the ball on a fourth down fumble, sealing the game.
“We can’t find a way to win. Our kids don’t have experience in winning in any sport and it shows in every sport,” Eastern coach Scott Tomlison said. “We can get right there to the end. They just don’t know how to win yet. As soon as we figure out how to win, we should roll off a few.”
The Eagles will look to break into the win column as they prepare for Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
“We have East here next week for homecoming,” Tomlison said. “Everyone is 0-0 in the league. It is a clean slate.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.