It was ladies night and the racers at the Atomic Speedway put on a fantastic show for not only the ladies but for all who braved the cold to witness a great night of racing on Saturday, April 4.
In the Impact Racegear Late Model division, fans found an opening lap front row duel that had everyone holding their breath. Josh Rice used the ultra-high line off of turn 2 to get the advantage over pole setter Tyler Carpertenter.
As this pair moved out, the action behind was also hot and heavy between Casebolt, Mills, James and Brennen. At lap 6, your leaders were already slicing and dicing through lapped traffic.
As the laps went on, numerous times Carpenter was able to get close but was able to seal the deal. As the checkered flag fell after only seven and a half minutes, only your top six cars were on the lead lap as the 25-lap feature event went straight through from green to checkers.
Late Model Heats:
1) Tyler Carpenter, James Rice, Andy Bond, Scott James, Ryan Marham, Chris Lockhart, Herb Reich, Chase Fronapfel
2) Josh Rice, Todd Brennan, Rod Conley, Jerry Bowersock, Tristan Chamberlain, Vern Lefever, Ronnie Whitt, Cory Workman
3) Steve Casebolt, Austyn Mills, Kirk Phillips, Dustin Smith, Russ Fronapfel, Travis Carr, Chuck Simons
Late Model Feature: Josh Rice, Tyler Carpenter, Steve Casebolt, Austyn Mills, Scott James, Todd Brennan, Jerry Bowersock, Tristan Chamberlain, Kirk Phillips, Andy Bond, Travis Carr, Ryan, Markham, James Rice, Rod Conley, Vern Lefever, Ronnie Whitt, Cory Workman, Russ Fronnapfel, Dustin Smith, Clark Simons
Quick Time: Tyler Carpenter 13.603
Hard Charger: Jerry Bowersock
In the IMCA 305 Racesaver Sprint feature, Kyle Kruger used his pole starting position to move to the early lead. The always fast Justin Clark appeared to be planning his strategy, and plan well he did, as before the second lap was complete Clark had moved to the lead and never looked back.
As the race went on, second row starting Jake Hesson seemed to find a groove that he liked and appeared to be closing on the leader in the closing laps only to fall short at the end. The hardest charger for the entire night was Lewie Christian who after starring in 17th came home to finish 5th after the original 3rd place finisher Austin Powell did not pass IMCA tech.
Sprint 305 Heats
1) Jake Hesson, Kyle Kruger, Jacob Sickle, Michael Helterbran, Caleb Erwin, Roman Gephart, Chad Hyatt Sr.
2) Justin Clark, Austin Powell, John Starr, Brad Graves, Lewie Christian, Ashley Tackett
3) Dylan Troyer, Carson Dillion, Bryce Norris, James Moore, Chris Miller, Shane O’Banion, Hunter Young
Sprint 305 Feature: Justin Clark, Jake Hesson, Jacob Stickle, Kyle Kruger, Lewie Christian, Dylan Troyer, John Starr, Bryce Norris, Brad Graves, Roman Gephart, James, Moore, Chase Baker, Caleb Erwin, Chris Miller, Chad Hyatt Sr., Shane O’Banion, Ashley Tackett, Carson, Dillion, Michael Helterbran, Hunter Young, Austin Powell
Quick Time: Kyle Kruger 13.448
Hard Charger: Lewis Christian
Adam Stricker made it a sweep in the Kryptonie Race Cars modified division for the second week in a row. First it was a fast time, then a convincing heat victory, followed by a dominating performance in the 29 lap A main. However, the competition behind him was absolutely fast and furious as the young guns of Daniels, Bond and Flowers along with the wily veteran Kenny Johnson moved to keep pressure on the pack of youngsters. But at the finish, it was all Stricker who was very appreciative of all involved including his grandfather, of Stricker Auto Parts fame, who was with him in victory lane.
Modified Heats
1) Adam Stricker, Reed Bishop, Kenny Johnson, Dillon Nusbaum, Anthony Slusher, Brian Whiteman, Joseph Buskirk, Garrett Rons, Roger Arix
2) Daniels, Kyle Bond, Blake Sheets, J.P. Roberts Jr., Miles Cook Jr, Jamey Adams, Matt Stewart, Joshua Harrington
3) Spencer Flowers, Chad Roush, Steve Clemmons, Dave Pinkerton, Darrick Hubbard Jr., Nick Richards, Jason Brennan, Seth Chaney
Modified B Main: Jason Brennan, Seth Chaney, Joseph Buskirk, Joshua Harrington, Garrett Rons, Matt Stewart, Roger Arix
Modified Feature: Adam Sticker, Seth Daniels, Kyle Bond, Spencer Flowers, Kenny Johnson, Miles Cook Jr., Dillon Nusbaum, Chad Roush, Blake Sheets, Seth Chaney, Nick Richards, Dave Pinkerton, Anthony Slusher, Reed Bishop, Jamey Adams, Darrick Hubbard Jr., Steve Clemmons, J P Roberts Jr., Jason Brennan
Quick Time: Adam Stricker 14.946
Hard Charger: Kenny Johnson
At the drop of the green in the Big E Landscaping Sport Compact feature, Darrell Newman moved to the lead after his front row start after winning his heat race and as the race went on, it was only Matt Large who had anything at all for the leader.
Sport Compacts Heats
1) Darrell Newman, Corey Whitt, Casey, Segebart, Michael Chapman, William Muncey, Scott Bing, Howard, Rock Jr.,
2) Matt Large, Dustin Puckett Jr., Conrad Newman, Ralph Carnes, Tristan Miller, Zack Hershy, Jimmy Dunaway, Brandon Dunaway
Sport Compact Feature: Darrell Newman, Matt Large, Dustin Puckett Jr, Conrad Newman, Howard rock Jr, William Muncey, Zack Hershy, Ralph Carnes, Michaels, Chapman, Tristan Miller, Casey Segebart, Scott Bing, Cory Whitt, Josh Ramirez, Jimmy Dunaway, Brandon Dunaway, Jeremy Baisley
April 9 marks the return of the OVSCA 410 sprint cars along with modifieds, sport mods, and the Limited Late Models at Atomic Speedway.
Atomic Speedway would like to welcome Impact Racegear on board as the 2022 official class sponsor the Late Model division. A total of 17 times, the Late Model division will be doing battle at the Atomic Speedway during the Wide Open 2022 season and Impact Racegear is proud to be the presenting sponsor for this amazing class of warriors.
Again, we welcome the great folks from Impact RaceGear back on board for the Wide Open 2022 Atomic Speedway racing season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.