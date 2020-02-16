Scioto Valley Conference Girls Basketball All-League 2019-2020
FIRST TEAM: Huntington sophomore Allison Basye, Southeastern junior Macie Graves, Unioto senior Amber Cottrill, Unioto senior Emily Coleman, Southeastern senior Skylar Hice.
SECOND TEAM: Westfall senior Marcy Dudgeon, Adena senior Hannah Stark, Unioto senior Cree Stulley, Adena sophomore Jadyn Smith, Paint Valley sophomore Olivia Smith.
THIRD TEAM: Westfall sophomore Gabby Patete, Piketon freshman Bailey Vulgamore, Southeastern junior Cidney Huff, Unioto sophomore Avery Miller, Paint Valley sophomore Hanna Uhrig.
Honorable Mention: Abby French and Cheyenne Ater of Adena, Emily Haubeil and Megan Steele of Huntington, Abbi Stanforth and Averi McFadden of Paint Valley; Hayleigh Risner and Jazz Lamerson of Piketon, Sierra Mitten and Alexis Bailles of Southeastern, Hallie Pinkerton and Alexis Miller of Unioto, Mahaley Farmer and Marrisa Mullins of Westfall, Lauren Lane and Emily Allen of Zane Trace.
Player of the Year: Allison Basye (Huntington)
Coach of the Year: Jeff Miller (Unioto)
League Champions: Unioto
Reserve Champions: Adena/Unioto
JH League Champions: Adena
