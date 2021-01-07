A tough first half in the first road game of 2021 saw the Eastern Lady Eagles suffer a 60-33 defeat at Minford Thursday evening.
Eastern’s best opportunity to stay in the game came in the opening quarter. Minford had a pair of early buckets from Livi Shonkwiler and Ally Coriell before Eastern’s Abby Cochenour hit from long range. Kynedi Davis was the next Lady Falcon to hit, increasing the lead to 6-3 before Cochenour had her second three-pointer of the game, tying it at 6-6 near the three minute mark. But the Lady Eagles went scoreless the rest of the quarter, allowing Minford to build a 14-6 lead.
Taking advantage of Eastern turnovers, the Lady Falcons scored the first 14 points of the second quarter. Abby Cochenour was finally able to get to the foul line, hitting one-of-two. But that would end up being the only point for EHS in the quarter. At the half, the score was 34-7.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Eagles matched the scoring of the Lady Falcons in the second half. Both teams put up 15 points in the third quarter. Abby Cochenour led the way with a basket and a 5-for-5 performance on the line to account for seven of the 15. Addison Cochenour provided four with a bucket and two free throws. Madison Shuler and Andee Lester each had a basket.
In the final quarter, Addison Cochenour led the way for the Lady Eagles, scoring seven points with a three buckets and a free throw. Abby Cochenour added two more free throws, while Lester had another basket to complete the scoring in the 60-33 loss.
Abby Cochenour led in scoring for Eastern with 16 points, followed by Addison Cochenour with 11 points.
For the Lady Falcons, Livi Shonkweiler led with 16 points, followed by Addy Kers with 12 and Ally Coriell with 10.
The Lady Eagles will take on the Northwest Lady Mohawks at home on Monday night. They will remain home Thursday and square off with Oak Hill. They also have a home game on Saturday with Portsmouth Clay.
EHS — 6 1 15 11 — 33
MHS — 14 20 15 11 — 60
EASTERN (33) — Skylar White 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 4 0 3-3 11, Abby Cochenour 1 2 8-9 16, Kelsey Poorman 0 0 0-0 0, Tesa Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Shuler 1 0 0-0 2, Megan Nickell 0 0 0-0 0, Andee Lester 2 0 0-3 4, TOTALS 8 2 11-15 33.
MINFORD (60) — Bella Reffit 1 0 3-4 5, Kynedi Davis 3 1 0-0 9, Ally Coriell 5 0 0-0 10, Autumn Picklesimer 0 0 0-0 0, Kendall Carver 0 0 0-2 0, Livi Shonkwiler 8 0 0-0 16, Megan Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Addy Kers 4 0 4-4 12, Micah Thacker 1 0 1-2 3, Carly Thoroughman 2 0 1-2 5, TOTALS 23 1 9-14 60.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.