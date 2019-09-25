In Southeast Ohio, girls who are interested in playing high school golf usually have to be on the boys team. That has not been the case for the past two years at Eastern High School.
For the second straight season, Eastern High School has fielded a separate girls team. The Lady Eagles are being coached by Ian Bapst.
The Lady Eagles recently hosted a match at Big Beaver Creek, which serves as their home course. Eastern produced a team score of 239, which was a new best for the team. Athens finished as the runner-up team at 247. River Valley and Piketon also had individual golfers competing.
According to Bapst, when Eastern and Athens met earlier in the season, the Lady Bulldogs bested the Lady Eagles by 30 strokes. This time the Lady Eagles beat them by 8 strokes.
“We have played four matches this year, and as a team, we have shot better in each one,” said Bapst.
Eastern sophomore Addison Cochenour was the match medalist, shooting a 57. Bapst said that puts her 21 over par for nine holes, tying the team’s best which was shot by Lauren Bevins. Following Cochenour were Morgan Summers (58), Lauren Bevins (59), Avery Ketter (65) and Mady Martin (69).
Bapst is pleased with his girls. Last year’s team was made up of two seniors and three sophomores. Those sophomores — Lauren Bevins, Morgan Summers and Aubrie Ketter — returned for their junior season this year. This 2019 team has no seniors, giving them more time to grow as a group in the future. There is also one junior high team, which includes five boys and one girl.
Aubrie Ketter talked about what playing golf means to her. It is the only sport she plays.
“Once I started playing, I liked it better than I thought I would,” said Ketter. “I like that you have the opportunity to get better every time you play.”
As far as coaching goes, Bapst was asked last year by Eastern High School Principal Robie Day to help out since Eastern Head Boys Golf Coach Chris Day had a full roster and didn’t have as much time to split between the boys and girls teams. Interestingly enough, Bapst played on Eastern’s state golf team in 2006, which was coached by Robie Day.
“Golf is fun to play. It just takes a while to learn. We only had five matches this year. The rest of the time has been spent practicing,” said Bapst. “The girls have worked hard. All of the girls are buying into it. We are ready to go compete in the sectional tournament. We should be even more competitive next year and will aim to get to the district round as a team or with individuals.”
Bapst is hopeful that more athletes will decide to take up golf and play for the Eagles and the Lady Eagles.
“Golf is great because you can play another fall sport and still have time to compete,” said Bapst. “I encourage any girl or boy who has any interest in golf to come out and play.”
The Lady Eagles competed in the Division II sectional tournament at Frankin Valley Golf Club on Monday, Sept. 23. Post-season golf competition is an 18-hole battle. They finished seventh overall as a team with a score of 522 (top four individual scores count toward the total).
The top three teams and top three individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the district round, which is set for Oct. 1 at Pickaway Country Club. South Point won the sectional title with a team score of 379, followed by runner-up Gallia Academy (394) and third-place Meigs (406). Fairland (441), Vinton County (484), Dawson-Bryant (485) and Eastern (522) rounded out the team scores.
Fairland senior Hanna Shrout had the best score of the day, finishing at 75 to capture medalist honors. Chesapeake senior Alaina Collins (96) and Dawson-Bryant sophomore Emily Horn (102) were the other individual qualifiers for the district. Horn won a playoff to secure her spot.
For Eastern, Addison Cochenour led the way with a 120, followed by Lauren Bevins (123), Aubrie Ketter (132), Avery Ketter (147) and Mady Martin (155). That brings the 2019 golf season to a close for the Lady Eagles.
