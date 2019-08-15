With one senior starter away for the week at band camp, the Waverly Lady Tigers have shown their depth on the tennis court by starting the season 2-0.
Waverly begain Southern Ohio Conference play in a strong way Tuesday, starting with a 5-0 victory.
Then on Thursday, the Lady Tigers faced a challenge from an athletic Vinton County team, but they held on to win 3-2.
“This is the deepest team we’ve had since I took over four years ago,” said Waverly coach Matt Morrison. “These seniors have already won as many matches as they did in their freshman season. Alli (Entler), Kaylin (Smith) and Hope (Wilburn) have seen some dark times win-wise (four-year players), but we are truly hoping to make a title run this season.”
Against Vinton Thursday evening, seniors Alli Entler and Kenzie Penrod took the top singles matches and were victorious. Entler won at No. 1 by a score of 6-0, 6-2 over her opponent, while Penrod defeated her competitor 6-1, 6-2.
“Alli is coming off a district qualifier season and runner-up for (Southern Ohio Conference) Player of the Year from one year ago. She really hasn’t been tested in her first two matches so far,” said Morrison.
“Kenzie is playing the No. 2 spot and doing well, cruising to two wins in two tries. She’s been a huge help since joining as a sophomore, playing both singles and doubles over the years.”
Junior Emma Bellaw took the No. 3 singles match, suffering a 2-6, 6-7 (7) loss despite a late rally.
“Emma has also played singles and doubles this year with Desi (Swepston) and is finding her way. She had a lot of softball obligations through the summer, but like last year, she’ll catch up and help a lot. She is a good athlete who came on strong last year near the end of the season, so we are hoping she can build on that,” said Morrison.
“Desi has improved since last season. She will see varsity action this year as well. After Hope (Wilburn) went down last year (with a foot injury), we had no choice but to throw Desi into starting when she wasn’t truly ready. But that experience motivated her to spend more time on the court through the offseason and she’s made strides.”
In the No. 1 doubles match, Kayla Barker and Hope Wilburn won 6-3, 6-2, giving the Lady Tigers the victory they needed to win the match with Vinton County.
“Hope has gone 2-0 this season — once with Kayla and once in singles. She was having a great start to her junior season last year until she had a foot injury after few matches that ended her season. But she’s back and playing well so far,” said Morrison.
“Kayla is 2-0 on the season as well, playing doubles with Hope and Kaylin. Kayla would have definitely won the award for the most time spent on the practice court this year. We started voluntary practice sessions in June and I don’t know that she missed more than two to three of them all summer. She seems more determined to succeed than ever and that is contagious to the other girls as well.”
Kaylin Smith and Sophie Thomas played the No. 2 doubles match, falling 3-6, 3-6.
“Kaylin is one of our doubles players who has a lot of matches under her belt. She plays with multiple tennis partners and uses her experience to play with the older girls and provide stability to the younger players,” said Morrison. “I want these seniors to have a great season because they’ve stuck with it, matured as players and been a joy to coach.”
Thomas is one of three freshmen on the team, and tasted her first varsity action by playing doubles against Vinton County with Smith. The other two freshmen are Greenlee Thacker and Madison Davis.
“These freshmen are the future. They’ve played exhibition matches so far and I’m thrilled with the way they have progressed,” said Morrison. “All three of them have great attitudes and we are happy to have them.”
Additionally, senior Kayleah Shiland and Marli Holderness are also members of the team, but neither was available for matches during this first week of the season due to other activities.
“We’re off to a good start,” said Morrison. “We go to Wheelersburg on Tuesday. The winner will have the inside track in the SOC title hunt.”
