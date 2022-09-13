Behind a team effort, Piketon found themselves back in the win column and started the week off with a non-conference volleyball win on Monday evening. The Lady Redstreaks earned their fourth victory of the season sweeping the Wellston Golden Rockets 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-13).

“We came off a couple tough games and had some really good practices. The girls are getting their heads on straight again, and they came out and played really well tonight,” Piketon coach Lori Russell said.

