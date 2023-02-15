On Monday, Feb. 13, Waverly senior baseball player Peyton Harris signed with the University of Rio Grande for baseball. He is seated between his parents Todd Harris and Kikki Harris. Standing behind them are Waverly Athletic Director Bo Arnett, Kennedy Roseberry (brother), Donna Harris (grandmother), and Waverly Head Baseball Coach Jeff Noble.
With the opportunity to compete for time on the college baseball field ahead of him, Waverly senior Peyton Harris signed with the University of Rio Grande on Monday.
"Peyton and his parents visited about a month ago, and they talked about opportunities in the outfield. They are losing quite a few outfielders, so he has an opportunity to compete for time in the outfield," Waverly coach Jeff Noble said.
"It is a small setting at Rio Grande, and they have a good baseball team. It's just a really good fit for him. For a lot of our students coming out of here, the smaller setting is better."
"Well ever since I can remember, I just always wanted to play on a college baseball field," Harris said. "It has always been my dream to do that. Whenever I went on my visit there, I just loved it. I really like Coach (Brad) Warnimont a lot. I think it is a good fit for me there. It's a great opportunity to follow my dreams."
Harris felt playing outfield was the best fit for him at Rio Grande with his arm.
"Peyton has worked his whole career. He wants to be a baseball player. He's had a few injuries over the years, but he has continued to work in the weight room to get stronger," Noble said.
"At the high school level, we have to use him behind the plate and also on the mound. Once he gets away and he can commit all of his time to playing the outfield, he will be fine. He can swing the bat, and will probably hit the four-hole for us this year."
Former Waverly High School teammate Derek Eblin has transferred there after a season at Morehead State University. There are other players on the roster from nearby schools such as Piketon, Wheelersburg, Minford, Paint Valley, Adena, Zane Trace and Ironton.
"I knew Derek was going to be there, and I was excited to play with him again. Last year, I missed him. I will get to play with him next year," Harris said.
"Derek has started (on the mound) a couple of games for them," Noble said. "That will help Peyton transition from high school to college, having a former teammate there."
When asked about his favorite memories as a Waverly baseball player, Harris talked about the experiences in the dugout and the energy in the field.
"I just love everything about the game," Harris said, who is thinking of majoring in business at the University of Rio Grande.
"Peyton is a good baseball player. I call him our baseball valedictorian because he's the smartest baseball player we have on the team," Noble said. "Whenever I ask the team questions about the game, he's the first one to raise his hand and blurt out the answer. He's very knowledgeable about the game. That will help him get on the field down there. I'm very proud of him. We know that this is a big day for him. As you can tell, he's very excited to get this opportunity. We thank Rio (Grande) and Coach Warnimont for letting him have an opportunity."
