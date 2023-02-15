Peyton Harris signing

On Monday, Feb. 13, Waverly senior baseball player Peyton Harris signed with the University of Rio Grande for baseball. He is seated between his parents Todd Harris and Kikki Harris. Standing behind them are Waverly Athletic Director Bo Arnett, Kennedy Roseberry (brother), Donna Harris (grandmother), and Waverly Head Baseball Coach Jeff Noble.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

With the opportunity to compete for time on the college baseball field ahead of him, Waverly senior Peyton Harris signed with the University of Rio Grande on Monday.

"Peyton and his parents visited about a month ago, and they talked about opportunities in the outfield. They are losing quite a few outfielders, so he has an opportunity to compete for time in the outfield," Waverly coach Jeff Noble said.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments